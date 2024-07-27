Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Williams Among The Torch Bearers For The 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — American rapper Snoop Dogg was among the many closing bears to hold the flame as a part of the ultimate stage of the Olympic Torch Relay on Friday earlier than the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a photograph shared on X (previously Twitter), the 52-year-old rap icon might be seen decked out in Olympic gear as he carried the torch up the steps within the stadium.

Along with his duties as a torch bearer, Snoop will even be available to function a particular correspondant for broadcaster NBC during their protection of the Olympic Video games.

Together with Snoop, Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer, Pharrell Williams was among the many stars to hold the torch forward of the opening ceremony on Friday.

Others among the many 100 torchbearers on Friday included sports activities legends Sergii Bubka, Chris Hoy and Lindsey Vonn.