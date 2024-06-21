Slovakia vs. Ukraine live stream: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, odds, prediction, TV channel, start time

Group E motion continues Friday as Slovakia face Ukraine on for the second recreation of their marketing campaign on the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. The facet coached by former Napoli boss Francesco Calzona have been the shock of Matchday 1 as they managed to beat Belgium, whereas Ukraine misplaced 3-0 to Romania, in some of the disappointing outcomes of the primary a part of the event. The staff coached by Serhij Rebrov have to react and win towards Slovakia, in any other case their Spherical of 16 qualification would possibly develop into unattainable. Here is what that you must know:

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Volksparkstadion — Hamburg, Germany

TV: No | Stream: Fubo Sports activities (attempt without spending a dime)

No | Fubo Sports activities (attempt without spending a dime) Odds: Slovakia +275; Draw +230; Ukraine +130

Group information

Slovakia: After their shocking win towards Belgium, Calzona is just not anticipated to make modifications for his or her second recreation of the group stage. PSG’s Milan Skriniar will lead the defensive position whereas Stanislav Lobotka will play within the center alongside Juraj Kucka and Verona’s Ondrej Duda.

Potential Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Haraslin, Bozenik.

Ukraine: Rebrov’s facet have to react and are anticipated to make some modifications after the disappointing begin towards Romania, however some gamers are positively beginning similar to Chelsea’s Mychajlo Mudryk and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Potential Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zincheko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk

Group E

Group MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Slovakia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Fubo (attempt without spending a dime)

June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

That is principally Ukraine’s final likelihood to get the three factors and get nearer to Spherical of 16 qualification. In any other case, it would develop into quiet troublesome to achieve their goal within the final recreation towards Belgium. Choose: Ukraine 1, Slovakia 1.