Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s cause of death deferred after autopsy

There are new developments within the dying of Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight.

The post-mortem on Knight has been accomplished, and her physique is prepared for launch, The Put up can affirm.

In accordance with Los Angeles Medical Examiner information, the reason for dying has been deferred as extra testing takes place.

Lucy-Bleu Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges, Slash’s accomplice. Instagram / Lucy-Bleu Knight

Weapons N’ Roses guitarist Slash with Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died on July 19 at age 25. Fb

An investigator is assigned to the case.

Knight died at age 25 on July 19 at a non-public residence, information obtained by The Put up confirmed.

Slash and his accomplice Meegan Hodges, who’s the mom of the late Lucy-Bleu Knight. Meegan Hodges/Instagram

Slash, 59, introduced his stepdaughter’s dying Sunday, saying she “handed away peacefully.”

“Lucy-Bleu was an extremely proficient artist, a passionate dreamer, and an enthralling, lovable, candy soul,” he wrote on Instagram.

Slash performs at Amoeba Music on Might 29, 2024. Getty Photos

Slash’s assertion on his stepdaughter’s dying is on Instagram. Slash/Instagram

The Weapons N’ Roses guitarist requested for “privateness” and that “social media hypothesis be saved to a minimal” as they “grieve and course of this devastating loss.”

Knight was the daughter of Slash’s longtime accomplice, Meegan Hodges, and her ex, Mark Knight. Slash first dated Hodges in 1989 they usually rekindled their relationship in 2015.

Three hours after the rocker shared the tragic information of Knight’s dying, a selfie of the 25-year-old was posted to her social media with a cryptic message.

Within the photograph, Knight, sporting glasses and two necklaces, stared away from the digital camera with a critical look on her face.

Lucy-Bleu Knight in a selfie Lucy-Bleu Knight/Instagram

“Whether or not I made you are feeling excluded, manipulated/ managed you, informed you to give up your day job from the consolation of being financially supported by my mother and father, or drowned actual points in poisonous positivity-I’m sorry,” the caption started.

“Numerous missed alternatives and connections on account of a disgustingly huge ego, insecure coronary heart and worry of being weak,” the message added. “Might my soul study to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.

Slash and his accomplice Meegan Hodges Meegan Hodges/Instagram

Knight had not posted on her Instagram since Jan. 4.

That put up featured a photograph of a portray Knight mentioned she made. The paintings depicted an individual sporting a white costume and inexperienced cowboy footwear.

Earlier than Knight’s dying was introduced, Slash canceled 4 upcoming dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour on account of “unexpected circumstances.”

“We love our followers and apologize for any inconvenience this has prompted,” the announcement learn partly.

Slash performs at Glastonbury Competition 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Slash helped type Weapons N’ Roses in 1985.

He left the band in 1996, however returned to the group precisely 20 years later.

The well-known musician has additionally loved success as a solo artist. He has recorded two solo studio albums, 2010’s “Slash” and 2024’s “Orgy of the Damned.”