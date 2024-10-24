Sixers Notebook

Deadlines:

Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:00pm, Name 610-915-2226

(Proofs might be offered for accuracy solely, they won’t be styled/formatted just like the completed product)

Obituaries submitted on Saturday, Sunday and Holidays are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to three:00 p.m. by electronic mail solely [email protected]

(No proofs might be furnished. Pricing is not going to be accessible till the subsequent enterprise day after 10:00am by calling Dianne at 610-915-2226)

Obituaries obtained after Deadline is not going to be revealed within the following version of the paper.

Sending Process:

E-mail is the preferable technique for receiving Obituaries (and the one technique on Saturday, Sunday and Holidays), they are often despatched to [email protected] (Be happy to name and ensure that we’ve obtained the e-mail)

Formatting:

Obituaries will proceed to visually look the identical as they presently do, however you’ll not be restricted in what you’ll be able to say (ex. As a lot Household may be listed as you’d like; Wording like “Went to relaxation with the Lord” is now permissible)

Different:

There’s a price for every obituary. Pricing and funds are solely accessible Monday by means of Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. All weekend and vacation submissions might be offered a price the subsequent enterprise day.

Exceptions:

All New accounts, Out of State Funeral Properties and Personal Events would require prepayment upon approval of the obituary. Weekend and Vacation employees will not be licensed to arrange a brand new account or course of funds

Deadline for the above is earlier than 4:00 PM Mon – Fri. solely (Vacation schedules might range).

Prepayment required submissions might be dealt with on the very first enterprise day following the weekend and/or vacation schedule. A whole identify, handle and greatest contact telephone quantity are required upon submittal of your obituary request to arrange your account. A proof will then be emailed for evaluate however positioned on maintain till fee is obtained.