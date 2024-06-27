Sister Wives: Meri & Jenn Hit Pause after Major Surgery

Sister Wives followers search for Meri Brown and Jenn Sullivan on Friday nights as they do a dwell chat fest and reply followers’ questions on-line, however the TLC stars have been MIA for a lot of weeks. Plus, there was no phrase from both of the women as to why Fridays with Mates went darkish. That’s till now…

Sister Wives: Meri Brown and Jenn Sullivan Go Darkish Resulting from Main Surgical procedure

For a number of weeks now, Sister Wives followers tuned into social media on Friday evenings, ready for Meri Brown and Jenn Sullivan to magically seem on the display screen. However neither considered one of them popped in for the final a number of weeks, which bought followers questioning what’s up.

At first, Sister Wives followers puzzled why neither Meri Brown nor Jenn Sullivan addressed their absence. However as a number of extra weeks glided by with solely darkness on Friday, followers began to fret.

Some surmised Meri and Jenn had a falling out. Others thought Meri was too busy along with her new money-making enterprise. However each of those assumptions are incorrect. Considered one of these two Sister Wives celebrities had main surgical procedure and one supported the opposite by way of the therapeutic course of.

Tumor Discovery Results in Scary Look ahead to Analysis & Surgical procedure

An announcement appeared on each Meri Brown’s and Jenn Sullivan’s social media. It revealed a tumor was discovered and a hysterectomy adopted. It additionally shared how this was a really scary time, particularly whereas ready for the biopsy to come back again.

However the confusion began with the identical announcement displaying up on each their pages and no title assigned to this surgical procedure. Some Sister Wives followers weren’t certain who had this hysterectomy, Jenn or Meri. Followers requested, “Who had the hysterectomy”? Solely as a result of it was unclear.

The submit mentioned, “A non-cancerous tumor was discovered encapsulated inside my uterus. I assumed I used to be going into early menopause, seems it was simply the tumor. It was a tough week ready for biopsy outcomes”. However fortunately it’s revealed to followers that it was not most cancers. However some followers nonetheless requested who wrote this as Meri and Jenn each posted it.

However one sentence signifies it was Jenn Sullivan who went by way of this horrible ordeal. Jenn writes how her husband was there for her, in order that wouldn’t match Meri’s state of affairs as a single lady in the present day. And Meri Brown was the individual (BBF) who supported her as a greatest buddy would.

Sister Wives: Therapeutic Each Bodily and Mentally from Terrible Ordeal

It wasn’t till you learn what Jenn Sullivan wrote on her web page that confirmed it was her and never Meri. Sister Wives followers despatched their heat needs for a speedy restoration to Jenn Sullivan. This final season, Jenn and her husband each appeared on-screen for the TLC present.

Followers know her from Fridays with Mates, however as soon as she got here onto the Sister Wives present, many extra within the viewers met Meri’s greatest buddy. She turned a fan favourite. So when Meri hadn’t posted a photograph of Jenn shortly, followers puzzled if she was okay.

Nicely, now we all know, and followers are comfortable she’s recovering and coming again on Friday nights. Additionally they hope to see her in Sister Wives Season 19 when that rolls out in late Summer time.

So, even whereas Jenn recuperated, she took the outing to let followers know Fridays with Mates will return quickly. And who is aware of, perhaps we’ll see extra of “Simply Jenn” when the brand new season of the TLC sequence rolls out.

