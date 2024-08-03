Simone Biles Seemingly Takes Jab at Trump After Paris Olympics Victory

Amid her celebrations after profitable gold within the 2024 Paris Olympics particular person all-around gymnastics remaining, Simone Biles seemingly took a jab at Donald Trump.

The famous person athlete, whose newest win is the sixth Olympic gold medal of her profession, mirrored on her achievements in a submit on X, previously Twitter, on Friday.

“I really like my Black job,” Biles wrote, responding to a remark from singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who initially stated, “Simone Biles being the GOAT (best of all time), profitable Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job.”

The star gymnasts’ remark seemed to be in reference to current statements Trump has made, claiming immigrants within the U.S. are “taking Black jobs.” He made comparable feedback on the June 27 presidential debate after which once more on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists conference in Chicago earlier this week.

“I’ll let you know that coming from the border, are hundreds of thousands and hundreds of thousands of those who occur to be taking Black jobs,” the previous president stated on the Chicago conference.

When requested to clarify his baseless comment, Trump added, “A Black job is anyone that has a job. That’s what it’s. Anyone that has — they’re taking the employment away from Black individuals. They’re coming in, and so they’re coming in, they’re invading.”

On the identical conference, Trump additionally confronted criticism after questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ identification as a Black girl. “She was all the time of Indian heritage, and she or he was solely selling Indian heritage,” he stated to the room stuffed with Black journalists. “I didn’t know she was Black till plenty of years in the past, when she occurred to show Black, and now she needs to be often known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?

“I respect both one, however she clearly doesn’t, as a result of she was Indian all the way in which, after which abruptly, she made a flip and she or he went — she grew to become a Black individual,” Trump added about Harris, who’s of each Jamaican and Indian heritage. “I feel any individual ought to look into that too.”

Harris’ marketing campaign rapidly responded to the GOP presidential nominee’s statements, calling his hostility “merely a style of the chaos and division” that Trump’s marketing campaign seeks for a second time period within the White Home.