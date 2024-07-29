Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, heads to Paris Olympics

Chicago Bears security Jonathan Owens is taking a break from coaching camp to assist his spouse, American gymnastics famous person Simone Biles, within the ladies’s group ultimate on the 2024 Olympics.

The couple was married within the spring of 2023. They’re adjusting to life within the highlight collectively. Owens has been the goal of criticism on social media during the last yr for feedback he’s made concerning the nature of their relationship.

What did Owens say?

Owens and Biles appeared on “The Pivot” podcast hosted by former NFL player-turned-broadcaster Ryan Clark final December.

Through the present, Owens admitted he didn’t know who Biles was when the 2 linked on a relationship app in 2020. Owens was enjoying for the Houston Texans on the time. Biles is a Houston native.

The 2 shortly hit it off and have been engaged in early 2022. Owens mentioned he believed he was “the catch” within the relationship, which kicked off a firestorm of criticism in social media circles.

What does Biles consider the criticism?

The 27-year-old seven-time Olympic medalist — who typically wears an “Owens” necklace when not competing — expressed exasperation when requested by The Related Press earlier this yr concerning the heated rhetoric directed at her husband.

“It wasn’t like defending me by telling me to divorce him,” Biles mentioned.

Biles admits she was initially caught off guard by the blowback. She was sitting subsequent to Owens as he spoke and struggled to know what made her followers upset.

“I used to be actually within the room watching,” Biles mentioned. “I used to be laughing and I’m like, ‘He’s so cute’ as a result of on the finish of the day, there’s nothing mistaken with him saying that he’s a catch as a result of he’s, like, one of the best man I’ve ever met.”

Biles believes his feedback have been “misconstrued” and whereas she acknowledges placing themselves in a public house can go away them open to criticism, she additionally believes there’s a line that was crossed.

“They began being actually imply,” Biles mentioned. “And I used to be like, ‘Whoa, don’t speak about my husband like that. As a result of he’s tremendous candy, he mentioned nothing mistaken.’ However you be taught.”

Is that this Owens’ first time at a meet?

No. Owens has turn into a gymnastics fan during the last yr. He watched her win the U.S. Basic, the U.S. Championships and the U.S. Olympic trials earlier this yr, steadily jotting down his spouse’s rating and the rating of different athletes to maintain observe, all whereas sitting with Biles’ household.

He’s gained a larger appreciation for his spouse’s stardom, perhaps as a result of it’s exhausting to overlook the avalanche of NBC promos that includes her within the run-up to the Video games.

“It’s like everybody’s a gymnastics fan now,” Owens mentioned. “Persons are asking me questions, since you is likely to be strolling across the constructing and see a industrial together with her up there, so it’s simply loopy.”

What’s subsequent for Biles?

Biles tweaked her left calf throughout qualifying on Sunday however is scheduled to compete with the remainder of the five-woman U.S. group throughout Tuesday evening’s group finals because the People attempt to return to the highest of the medal stand after ending runner-up to Russia three years in the past.

Biles will then try and bookend the Olympic title she gained in 2016 within the all-around ultimate on Thursday. She additionally certified for occasion finals on vault, steadiness beam and ground train.

