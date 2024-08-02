Simone Biles’ GOAT Necklace at Paris Olympics Features 546 Diamonds

Similar to her, Simone Biles’ jewellery assortment is the G.O.A.T.

Biles, 27, confirmed off a goat pendant whereas posing for photographs after profitable a gold medal for her efficiency within the all-around competitors in the course of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1. The appeal, designed by Janet Heller Fantastic Jewellery, options 546 diamonds on the animal’s physique, silver textured horns and a dainty beard. The goat was set on a silver chain.

Biles, who has been given the moniker of the G.O.A.T (a.okay.a best of all time) for breaking information together with her expertise, paired the necklace with a navy blue crystal embellished jacket over her glittery Workforce USA leotard and dainty diamond earrings.

For glam, Biles sported a full face of make-up together with comfortable eyeshadow, lengthy lashes, rosy cheeks and shiny lips. She braided her roots and pulled her tresses again right into a messy bun that was tied along with a scrunchie.

Biles posed subsequent to teammate Suni Lee, who scored a bronze medal within the all-arounds.

Biles and Lee, 21, additionally took residence the gold medal for the ladies’s gymnastics group competitors, together with fellow teammates Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles on Tuesday, July 30. The medal marked the group’s first trophy in the course of the Paris video games and made Biles essentially the most adorned American Olympic gymnast.

Biles’ goat necklace isn’t the one piece she commissioned from Janet Heller Fantastic Jewellery. She additionally bought a gold Olympic rings necklace adorned with diamonds.

Biles confirmed off the piece final month through X. She paired the necklace with an “Owens” pendant, honoring her husband, Jonathan Owens, a black beret hat and a white zip-up jacket.

Her make-up featured filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, wispy eyelashes and shiny lips. Her hair was down and styled in comfortable curls.

“Bonjour 💋,” she captioned the submit.