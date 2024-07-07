Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner’s History Explained

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner had a historical past lengthy earlier than the retired gymnast’s controversial feedback about Group USA’s work ethic.

“Moreover Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply isn’t what it was. I imply, clearly, lots of women don’t work as onerous. The ladies simply don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner, 27, stated in a since-deleted YouTube video late final month. “Quite a lot of women don’t work as onerous.”

Skinner added that the U.S. Middle for SafeSport, an impartial group responding “to sexual, bodily, and emotional abuse” within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic motion, makes it tougher for coaches to push their athletes to Olympic ranges.

“Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some methods is basically good however on the identical time, to get to the place you should be in gymnastics you do should be … slightly aggressive, slightly intense,” the Olympic silver medalist defined in June.

Skinner since apologized for her statements, saying she had been “misinterpreted” and “misunderstood,” including that she “wasn’t all the time essentially [talking] concerning the present crew.”

Nevertheless, her feedback prompted responses from a number of gymnasts who will characterize Group USA on the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, together with Biles, who appeared to answer her former teammate as nicely.

“Not everybody wants a mic and a platform,” Biles wrote by way of Threads on Tuesday, July 3.

Biles was one among many gymnasts who testified towards Larry Nassar, a USA Gymnastics physician convicted of first-degree sexual assault. Nassar’s scandal, by which over 250 gymnasts accused him of sexual abuse underneath the guise of medical remedy, led to the U.S. Middle for SafeSport being created.

Skinner retired from gymnastics in August 2021 following the Tokyo Olympics, for which she represented Group USA after Biles needed to step away because of the “twisties.”

Preserve scrolling to learn extra about Skinner and Biles’ historical past:

March 2015

Skinner positioned second behind Biles on the 2015 AT&T American Cup, held in Arlington, Texas.

August 2016

Skinner traveled to Rio as an alternate whereas Biles gained her first Olympic gold medals.

July 2019

Skinner returned to elite-level competitors for the 2019 U.S. Traditional, the place she landed the second-highest vault rating behind Biles.

August 2019

The gymnasts met once more on the 2019 U.S. Nationwide Championships, the place Biles and Skinner certified for the U.S. Ladies’s Senior Nationwide Group, per USA Gymnastics.

September 2019

Skinner and Biles traveled to the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, together with teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

June 2021

Biles, Skinner, McCallum, Carey, Chiles and Lee had been all named to the U.S. Olympic Group following their efficiency on the Nationwide Championships.

“WE’RE GOING TO TOKYO🎉,” Biles wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “Such a surreal feeling. I can’t imagine I made the olympic crew for a 2nd time & I’m past excited to characterize Group USA. So so pleased with everybody – that is just the start of the journey. thanks for all of the infinite help & love. I couldn’t ask for higher help 🖤.”

July 2021

Group USA competed on the Olympics in Tokyo, the place Skinner took Biles’ place within the vault closing when Biles dropped out because of the “twisties,” main Skinner to take house the silver medal.

Nevertheless, Skinner, who stated the Tokyo Olympics can be her final earlier than retirement, failed to maneuver past the qualifying spherical for the all-around gymnastics closing.

Biles went on to share a message of help for her teammate. “So pleased with this one,” Biles wrote by way of her Instagram Story on the time. “Nobody understands the onerous work and dedication it takes to return again from collegiate gymnastics and make an olympic crew.”

“You probably did the rattling factor! Thanks for reminding us that grandmas can do it too!” Biles added, joking that she and Skinner had been the “oldest” gymnasts on the age of 24. “Thanks for preserving gymnasium mild hearted and enjoyable! I like you Ms Olympian.”

Skinner responded to Biles within the feedback, writing, “Don’t know what I might do with out youuuu!!! Thanks sis.”

July 2024

Biles seemingly responded to controversial feedback Skinner had made concerning Group USA and their work ethic. Skinner famous that “apart from [Biles]” she felt that the “expertise and the depth” of the gymnasts “simply isn’t what it was.”

Biles seemingly responded by way of Threads, writing, “Not everybody wants a mic and a platform.”

Skinner later stated her feedback had been “misinterpreted” and “misunderstood,” including she “wasn’t all the time essentially [talking] concerning the present crew.”