‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz returning

We’re going again to the swamp.

DreamWorks Animation has introduced that “Shrek 5″ is formally in improvement, with a far, far-off launch date of July 1, 2026. Unique “Shrek” stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all confirmed to return.

Antonio Banderas’ return because the feisty feline Puss in Boots will not be but confirmed. “Shrek 5” might be directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as a author and artist on “Shrek 2” and “Shrek the Third,” and as head of story on “Shrek Perpetually After,” wherein he additionally voiced Rumpelstiltskin. “Shrek 5” might be produced by franchise returner Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri; Brad Ableson serves as co-director.

Murphy let it slip in June that he had already begun voice recording for the movie and can subsequent do a Donkey spinoff film.

“We began doing [‘Shrek 5’] months in the past,” Murphy advised Collider. “I did this. I recorded the primary act, and we’ll be doing it this yr, we’ll end it up. ‘Shrek’ is popping out and Donkey’s gonna have his personal film. We’re gonna do Donkey as nicely. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

The “Shrek” franchise launched 4 function movies between 2001 and 2010. The unique “Shrek” turned DreamWorks Animation right into a powerhouse studio with its $487 million worldwide gross. The film turned the primary Oscar winner within the animated function class. “Shrek 2” grossed $928 million. Each movies competed for the Palme d’Or on the Cannes Movie Competition. Whereas “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Perpetually After” earned much less acclaim than the primary two films, they nonetheless managed to gross $813 million and $752 million worldwide. Each “Puss in Boots” spinoffs have been theatrical hits as nicely, grossing $555 million and $484 million, respectively.

As Selection reported in 2018, Common Footage tasked Meledandri (who can also be the powerhouse producer behind the “Despicable Me” franchise and “The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film”) with overseeing a revival of the studio’s “Shrek” and “Puss in Boots” franchises. The animation guru was adamant on the time about not messing with with the franchise’s vocal performances, which he credited as being key to the “Shrek” movies’ success.

“If you look again on these vocal performances they’re superior, and whilst you actually may make a case for a whole reinvention, I discover myself responding to my very own nostalgic emotions of wanting to return to these characterizations,” Meledandri stated. “The problem for us has been to seek out one thing that actually does really feel prefer it’s not merely one more movie in a collection of sequels.”

Disclaimer: NBC Information is a part of NBCUniversal Information Group, a division of NBCUniversal, which owns Dreamworks.