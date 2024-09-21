Shop Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Sitewide Discounts

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Rihanna’s Fenty Magnificence is internet hosting its highly-anticipated Fenty Fam Sale from Friday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, providing 25 p.c off sitewide and as much as 60 p.c off choose gadgets. This implies reductions throughout all classes: make-up, skincare, hair care and perfume.

This marks the primary time Fenty Hair is on sale. Rihanna launched the brand new magnificence class on June 12 (and on Sept. 3 at Sephora), and it has already change into a prime vendor for the model. That includes 9 hair care and styling merchandise, the most recent addition to Fenty Magnificence is meant for all hair sorts, textures and routines.

Along with the sitewide financial savings, the model is providing free presents with buy. Whenever you spend $75 or extra, you’ll obtain a three-piece present set valued at $20, and if you spend $125 or extra, you may be gifted a six-piece set valued at $59. Each units embrace a never-before-seen lipstick bag and accompanying scarf.

At a Look: Fenty Fam Sale Class Financial savings

Now’s the prime time to attain the model’s rarely-discounted best-sellers, new arrivals and viral favorites. Store some standouts from the Fenty Fam Sale beneath and take a look at the total financial savings occasion at fentybeauty.com.

Finest Fenty Magnificence Offers to Store Now

Store the remainder of the Fenty Fam Sale at fentybeauty.com.

