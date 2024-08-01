Shifting Gears: Everything to Know About Tim Allen’s New ABC Sitcom

ABC is banking on sitcom icons Tim Allen and Kat Dennings of their upcoming collection Shifting Gears.

Allen and Dennings star within the upcoming collection, which obtained a pilot order in March 2024. Shifting Gears facilities on the proprietor of a automotive restoration store who will get an opportunity to reconnect along with his estranged daughter and his grandchildren.

The ABC collection comes three years after Allen’s earlier sitcom Final Man Standing wrapped its nine-season run. Earlier than Final Man Standing, Allen was recognized for his function as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on the ABC sitcom House Enchancment, which ran from 1991 to 1999.

“The phrase that retains me alive is ‘grateful.’ I like what I do. I get much more enjoyment out of entertaining individuals than something financial,” Allen completely informed Us Weekly in 2020.. “I like the dwell viewers now we have. I inform them each night time, ‘That is old-school stuff, what tv and broadcast began with.’ I don’t know the long run, however this [show] is uncommon.”

He added: "We did the identical factor as we did with House Enchancment. It's all concerning the relationships — we don't get into topical stuff. But, I've simply obtained ladies, so that you see how a person differs in his perspective when he has so many robust girls round him. We by no means make enjoyable [of each other]. It's an affectionate household. I like the truth that we honor and make enjoyable — on the identical time — marriage, establishment, children, infants, individuals. However in the identical method, we honor it. We're not being snarky about it."

Dennings, in the meantime, has a historical past with community TV taking part in Max in CBS’ sitcom 2 Broke Women from 2011 to 2017.

Maintain scrolling for every little thing to learn about Shifting Gears:

Who Is Starring in ‘Shifting Gears’?

Allen and Dennings play Matt and his estranged daughter, Riley, respectively. Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis spherical out the forged. The function of Matt’s son — and Riley’s brother — has but to be forged.

What Is ‘Shifting Gears’ About?

Shifting Gears follows Matt, a cussed and widowed proprietor of a basic automotive restoration store. His life will get turned the wrong way up when his estranged daughter, Riley, strikes into his home together with her teenage children. Matt’s son, Nick, can also be concerned as he places his life on maintain to assist his father on the store.

When Does ‘Shifting Gears’ Premiere?

The collection was ordered by ABC in July 2024 with the pilot being executive-produced by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully. The duo had been initially meant to function showrunners however TVLine confirmed that another person will probably be taking on that function.

Allen serves as an government producer alongside Final Man Standing‘s government producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina and pilot director John Pasquin.

An official premiere date has not but been introduced. The present will doubtless premiere in the course of the 2024-2025 TV season — particularly later in 2025.