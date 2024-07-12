Sharon Takes a Turn for the Worst Soap Dirt

Younger and the Stressed weekly spoilers discover Sharon Newman in a panic and taking a pointy flip in the course of the week of July 15-19, 2024, on Y&R. Try the most recent spoilers for the CBS daytime drama.

Younger and the Stressed Early Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Newman Terrified

Subsequent week, on Y&R, Sharon Newman is asleep on her sofa when she wakes up panicking, and exclaims, “What’s taking place to me?” Certainly, her conduct is extraordinarily off today. At first, she thought it was the brand new bipolar meds her physician put her on.

She informed the physician about it lately on Younger and the Stressed. However, it may not be the treatment. She continues to spiral subsequent week and is extraordinarily scared.

So, she might very nicely have one other situation she and her shrink aren’t conscious of that’s rearing its ugly head. Little doubt, it appears prefer it as a result of issues get a lot worse for Sharon quickly.

Y&R Weekly Spoilers: Summer time on the Warpath

Whereas Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) struggles together with her psychological well being on Younger and the Stressed, a conflict escalates quick. Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier) approaches Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) at Society and is furious.

She learns that he’s planning a visit for 2 to Paris and he or she declares that he should’ve misplaced his thoughts. Now, there’s a risk that the particular person he plans to carry with him to Paris is Claire Grace Howard (Haley Erin). Nevertheless, it’s extra seemingly that he intends to depart the nation together with his son, Harrison Locke (Redding Munsell).

Summer time is already fuming that Kyle is transferring out of the Abbott household residence. Plus, she’s placing her legal professional into the combination to revisit their custody settlement. So, if she learns Kyle’s taking their son abroad, she’ll seemingly flip out.

Younger and the Stressed Subsequent Week Spoilers: Newman Household Implodes

In the meantime, on Y&R, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) makes waves inside his household. Subsequent week, his spouse Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), is out with their youngsters, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

Victoria states that she’s sorry it’s come to this. Then, her mother says she’s certain Victor is happy with himself, he’s getting his method as soon as once more. Victoria says she hopes her father doesn’t reside to remorse it on Younger and the Stressed. Then, Nikki exclaims that she hopes they don’t all come to remorse it.

Little doubt, she’s referring to Victor’s revenge plot in opposition to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). And the way he’s weaponizing Kyle in opposition to Jack. Y&R is as dramatic as ever. Hold watching to search out out what’s occurring with Sharon Newman on the CBS cleaning soap opera.

