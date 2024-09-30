See Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano in Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’ Teaser

Los Angeles is a killer actual property market — perhaps actually, within the case of Netflix‘s upcoming sequence No Good Deed.

The streamer has launched a primary teaser for the darkish comedy from Useless to Me creator Liz Feldman. The present, which premieres Dec. 12, follows Lydia and Paul (Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano), who at the moment are empty nesters and resolve to begin anew by itemizing their beautiful, century-old dwelling in certainly one of L.A.’s most fascinating neighborhoods.

Cue the frenzy, as “a number of households all race to purchase what they consider to be their dream home, satisfied it’ll repair all of their very completely different issues,” the present’s description reads. “However as Lydia and Paul know all too properly, generally the house of your goals could be a true nightmare. As they battle to cover the darkish and harmful secrets and techniques that linger inside their longtime dwelling, Paul and Lydia start to comprehend that the one means they’ll escape the previous is to lastly face it.”

The teaser (watch it beneath) doesn’t trace an excessive amount of at what these “darkish and harmful secrets and techniques” are, however there are temporary pictures of individuals peering out of home windows or via a gap in a wall, a handgun and somebody’s hand being put into harmful proximity to a desk noticed — and Lydia and Paul surveilling their potential patrons from a locked room. Poppy Liu’s character notes that the home is “just a little darker than I used to be anticipating … like a darkish vibe.”

The No Good Deed forged additionally options Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Teyonah Parris and Luke Wilson in common roles, together with visitor stars Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves and Linda Lavin, with Anna Maria Horsford.

Netflix gave the present a straight-to-series order in 2022, with Feldman saying on the time that No Good Deed was impressed by her “maniacally looking out Zillow” throughout the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic: “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive artistic dwelling and for persevering with to permit me to show my crippling nervousness into leisure.”

Feldman govt produces with Silver Tree, who directed six of the eight episodes (Feldman helmed the opposite two), and Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Feldman, Madie Dhaliwal, Cara DiPaolo, Crystal Jenkins, Kelly Hutchinson, Bruce Eric Kaplan and Zora Bikangaga are the credited writers.