Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies on Trump assassination attempt

The US Secret Service director has been grilled repeatedly throughout right this moment’s Home listening to about how the taking pictures throughout Donald Trump’s rally unfolded — and what her brokers have been doing earlier than and after.

Via movies, maps and images, CNN pieced collectively what occurred from the beginning of the rally to the chaotic moments when gunshots erupted to, finally, when Trump landed in Newark, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

Right here’s how the taking pictures unfolded:

6:05:12 p.m. ET: Trump begins addressing his supporters and speaks for roughly six minutes earlier than the scene erupts into chaos.

6:09 p.m. ET: Video exhibits some attendees discover the gunman on the roof not less than one minute and 57 seconds earlier than the taking pictures begins, primarily based on an evaluation evaluating this video to the moments in Trump’s speech. At the least one legislation enforcement officer seems within the video to be strolling across the constructing the place the gunman is on the roof. You possibly can see the gunman laying down on the roof crawling as folks within the crowd shout out that there’s somebody on the roof. A number of rally attendees attempt to name consideration to the gunman as Trump is talking on the stage.

Trump is in the course of talking when somebody within the crowd is heard saying, “He’s acquired a gun.” Because the video captures somebody within the crowd repeating, “On the roof. He’s acquired a gun,” three photographs ring out. A pause and 5 extra photographs in fast succession are heard, together with a ultimate shot of a special tone. “Keep underneath right here,” an attendee says within the video.

6:11:33 p.m. ET: Trump pauses mid-sentence as photographs ring out.

6:11:34 p.m. ET: Trump touches the appropriate aspect of his face.

6:11:35 p.m. ET: Trump takes cowl as US Secret Service brokers rush to the rostrum to encompass him. “Get down, get down, get down,” one says.

Whereas the gunman is positioned outdoors the rally venue, the space between him and the place Trump is talking is just roughly 400 to 500 toes. CNN has discovered that the gunman accessed the roof by climbing a constructing AC unit, although the timing of this motion will not be identified.

