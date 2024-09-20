Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs placed on suicide watch at N.Y. jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs, in custody on the Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn, N.Y., as he awaits trial on sex-trafficking and racketeering fees, was positioned on suicide watch by officers, in accordance with sources.

The sources stated the suicide watch was routine in high-profile circumstances and meant to guard Combs.

Attorneys for Combs say they may preserve preventing to have their consumer free of the ability.

His group wished him to be positioned on home arrest with a $50-million bond, however their request was denied.

U.S. District Choose Andrew L. Carter stated Wednesday {that a} bail package deal that might have saved the hip-hop mogul beneath home arrest in his Star Island mansion in Miami — with safety and no entry to cellphones, web or girls aside from his household — was inadequate to launch him pending trial.

The Metropolitan Detention Middle, which has housed inmates together with R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein’s affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, has a historical past of violence and squalid situations.

Prosecutors unsealed their indictment in opposition to Combs on Tuesday, charging him with intercourse trafficking, racketeering and transportation to interact in prostitution. He pleaded not responsible and was denied bail throughout that listening to as effectively.

The indictment alleges that Combs and his associates lured feminine victims, typically beneath the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs then allegedly used pressure, threats of pressure, coercion and managed substances to get them to interact in intercourse acts with male prostitutes in what Combs known as “freak offs.” Combs is accused of giving the ladies ketamine, ecstasy and GHB to “preserve them obedient and compliant” through the performances.

The encounters, which prosecutors stated generally lasted for days, have been elaborate productions that Combs organized, directed, masturbated throughout and infrequently recorded, in accordance with the indictment. Prosecutors allege in a detention memo filed in courtroom that the intercourse performances occurred frequently from a minimum of 2009 via this 12 months and that the resort rooms the place they have been staged typically sustained important injury.

Individuals journal was the primary to report the suicide watch.