Sealana ICO Ends in 24 Hours After Raising Over $5 Million – Solana’s Next Top Meme Coin?

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The clock is significantly counting down for traders who need to get in on Solana’s subsequent high meme coin, Sealana ($SEAL), as its presale is nearing completion.

Having raised an eye-popping $5 million, our chubby all-American seal, whose aspirations embrace nothing wanting Lambos, huge positive factors, and freedom, is really packing warmth.

Early birds who’ve participated in Sealana’s presale acknowledge they’re taking a look at a possible gem able to surge previous the present leaders of Solana’s meme coin listing by 100x.

The value of its native token $SEAL is predicted to take off with upcoming change listings, bolstered by its presence on the Binance Sensible Chain, which additionally suggests a possible itemizing on the world’s main centralized change, Binance.

Hurry and safe your $SEAL tokens now whereas there may be nonetheless time. By 6pm UTC on Tuesday, the chance to purchase $SEAL at its presale value of $0.022 can be lengthy gone.

SOL Meme Cash Are Taking A Breather – Purchase The Dip, Purchase $SEAL!

After dominating the narrative earlier this 12 months, meme cash have not too long ago plummeted.

Up to now 24 hours, the meme coin market has misplaced 6.97% in worth.

Solana-based meme cash like Dogwifhat ($WIF), BONK ($BONK), and BOOK OF MEME ($BOME) have dropped by 32%, 17.6%, and 13.9%, respectively.

One attainable cause for this downturn is that the market could possibly be taking a breather or retracing.

Another excuse is that traders are looking out for essentially the most promising presale tokens so as to add to their portfolios.

Within the first quarter of 2024, roughly $150 million was invested in Solana meme cash.

The platform, as soon as hailed as an Ethereum-killer for its sooner and cheaper transactions, has emerged this 12 months as the popular selection for meme token presales, backed by a passionate group that goes all in on controversial and edgy initiatives.

Sealana doesn’t draw back from embracing the edgy – take a look at the Sealana starter pack!

It’s received every part from cigarettes to a camouflage hat, a trash can, a fishbone, mosquito repellent, the Bass Professional Retailers brand, and, after all, weapons – as a result of hey, Second Modification rights, proper?

Buyers searching for the chance to purchase the dip ought to consider shopping for Sealana as snagging that excellent wave.

When the market surfs again up, there’s an excellent probability Sealana could possibly be driving on the entrance of the pack!

What If Sealana Steals The Present As A High-Performing Solana Meme Coin?

The Solana meme coin market is getting greater!

It at present instructions a hefty $5.3 billion in market cap, making up about 11% of all the meme coin market. Simply the highest 10 Solana meme cash alone add as much as a whopping $4.5 billion.

Now, image this: What if Sealana, with all its degenerate and redneck attraction, not solely cracks the highest 10 meme cash however rockets as much as the highest three, leaving $BOME within the mud?

It’s arduous to place a quantity on it, however a $500 funding in $BOME, launched simply in March, would have became a staggering $81,000 at at the moment’s value.

And right here’s the kicker: Sealana, except for sticking its “muzzle” into the controversial, additionally embraces virality! Whether or not it’s confronting Conor McGregor or cracking jokes on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Sealana is breaking the web.

This concentrate on going viral is why YouTuber Darryl Boo sees Sealana stealing the highlight as a high meme coin on Solana!

Is The Sealana Airdrop Actually Occurring On Thursday?

As talked about, the presale concludes on Tuesday, and traders can nonetheless take part till then.

Sealana has not specified a mushy cap or arduous cap goal for the presale completion nor the token provide.

It does make use of a ‘ship to pockets’ method, which lets patrons purchase $SEAL utilizing SOL, BNB, ETH, or perhaps a financial institution card. Customers should merely go to Sealana’s web site and join their Solana, Binance, or Ethereum-based wallets to safe $SEAL tokens.

Now, each investor is questioning after they’ll obtain their bought tokens. Our dependable sources inform us that will probably be on Thursday.

So for these leaping in throughout the subsequent 24 hours, it’s seemingly that they gained’t have to attend too lengthy earlier than they will come up with their $SEAL holdings.

It’s necessary to notice that tokens purchased with SOL can be transferred to Solana, whereas ETH purchases can be transferred to Binance Sensible Chain.

Be part of Sealana’s group on X and Telegram to stay in control on its newest developments.

Act shortly! There are solely 24 hours left to safe your $SEAL tokens earlier than the presale ends.

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

