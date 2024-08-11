Seahawks 16-3 Chargers (Aug 10, 2024) Game Recap

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — — Sam Howell threw for 130 yards and a landing in his Seattle debut and the Seahawks had a profitable preseason opener below Mike Macdonald, defeating the Chargers 16-3 on Saturday in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first sport with Los Angeles.

Howell, acquired from Washington throughout the offseason, directed a pair of scoring drives within the second quarter. He accomplished 16 of 27 passes in 10 sequence and performed till a bit over halfway by way of the third quarter.

“Offensively, did some good issues. Might have scored a bit extra factors, I believed. Would have appreciated to complete that drive there early within the third quarter,” Howell mentioned.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith didn’t play after lacking follow time final week as a result of knee and hip points. Large receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, together with operating again Kenneth Walker III, have been among the many different Seahawks offensive starters who didn’t see motion.

“I believed our operation was clear for essentially the most half,” Macdonald mentioned. “Obtained a bunch of notes written down as the sport form of unfolds, issues we’re gonna wish to chase and debrief on, however general I’d say it’s a foundational first sport. It’s one thing we wish to construct on.”

Whereas the Seahawks have been in a position to transfer the ball, the Chargers struggled. They went three and out and gained solely 21 yards on their first six offensive possessions with Easton Stick at quarterback.

Stick, who has been taking the vast majority of first-team snaps for the previous week with Justin Herbert sidelined as a result of a foot harm, was 5 of 13 for 32 yards and an interception in his eight sequence of labor throughout the first half.

Stick used one phrase to some up his outing — “irritating.”

“I feel it’s at all times a mixture of issues, however in the end simply not executing at a excessive sufficient degree to maneuver the soccer. And that begins and ends with me,” mentioned Stick, who’s in his sixth season.

Excluding Herbert, and operating backs J.Okay. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the remainder of the beginning offense received taking part in time. With Herbert’s harm standing remaining an unknown, it ought to make for an attention-grabbing couple weeks for Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL after main Michigan to a nationwide championship final season.

“There’s work to be accomplished. A whole lot of work to be accomplished,” Harbaugh mentioned. “Now we have begun, which is a optimistic. Offensively there have been some good issues, however not sufficient.”

Howell — who began all 17 video games for the Commanders final season — opened the scoring with a 13-yard landing cross to tight finish with Brady Russell with 12:27 remaining within the first half. Russell caught the ball on the Los Angeles 10-yard line and eluded a deal with try by Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann earlier than making it into the tip zone.

“I used to be form of simply anticipating to get the primary down, however it’s nice once you received a man who can run after the catch and make guys miss,” Howell mentioned. “Brady’s had a very good camp, and he’s doing an incredible job. Each time he’s in there, I’m gonna attempt to preserve discovering him for positive.”

Seattle prolonged its lead on the subsequent sequence after Coby Bryant picked off Stick on a cross down the center. George Holani went off proper finish from 11 yards out to make it 13-0. Jason Myers was broad proper on the extra-point try.

Stick gave the Bolts their preliminary first down on an 11-yard keeper with 5 minutes remaining within the first half. Then got here a 15-yard completion to tight finish Stone Smartt to the Seahawks’ 40.

The drive stalled, however Cameron Dicker put the Chargers on the board with a 58-yard subject aim. Had it been a regular-season sport, it might be the second-longest kick in franchise historical past.

Myers equipped the one factors of the second half with a 47-yard subject aim with 4:41 remaining within the fourth quarter.

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHT

The Chargers’ protection received some momentum halfway by way of the second quarter once they stopped the Seahawks on two operating performs from the LA 1, leading to zero Seattle factors on a 14-play, 84-yard drive.

Holani was stopped for no acquire on third-and-goal by Matt Hankins and Tony Jefferson. On fourth-and-goal, Holani was dropped for a 1-yard loss by Shane Lee and Niemann.

Lee’s father, Mark, suffered an enormous coronary heart assault the household’s residence in Maryland on Might 12. Mark Lee was not too long ago cleared to journey and shocked his son following Thursday’s follow.

HELLO, AGAIN

Macdonald was Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021. Jay Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh’s son, is Seattle’s particular groups coach.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: At Tennessee on Aug. 17.

Chargers: Host Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 17.

