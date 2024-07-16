Scout Dunbar’s ‘Views from the Shore’ on view at River Arts

DAMARISCOTTA — Artist Scout Dunbar’s “Views from the Shore” might be on view via July 31 within the River Room at River Arts, 36 Elm St.

Dunbar is a third-generation feminine artist initially hailing from Ithaca, New York. She acquired a Bachelor of Superb Artwork diploma with a focus in Printmaking from Alfred College in Alfred, New York.

Within the years since, she has centered her artwork apply in New York Metropolis, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Bremen, Maine. She has proven work in quite a few nationwide and worldwide solo and group exhibits. Her artwork is held within the everlasting assortment of the College of New Mexico, in addition to company and personal artwork collections.

Dunbar’s artwork takes inspiration from the landscapes of her previous and current to make whimsical summary two-dimensional art work that evokes a way of place.

“Views from the Shore” showcases a brand new collection of summary mixed-material drawings that exude playful power and a lighthearted exploration of coloration, type and line.

On this exhibit, she attracts on her experiences on the rugged coast of Muscongus Bay the place she arrange her studio in a small cottage alongside the water’s edge since 2020. Viewers will discover the brand new assortment of labor holds distinctive expressions of the Maine coastal panorama that abounds simply outdoors of her cottage door.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday via Saturday.

For extra info, name the gallery at 207-563-6868 or go to riverartsme.org.

Try different upcoming leisure occasions!

Copy the Story Hyperlink

« Earlier

Make a plan to attend the Maine Lobster Pageant, July 31 to Aug. 4

