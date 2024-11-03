Score, analysis as Buckeyes win

The Week 10 showdown between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes lived as much as expectations as one other undefeated staff falls forward of the primary Faculty Soccer Playoff rankings.

The Nittany Lions kicked off in opposition to Ohio State with robust momentum, taking an early lead within the first quarter after the Buckeyes’ quarterback, Will Howard, threw a pick-6, which Penn State’s cornerback Zion Tracy, intercepted and returned for a landing. Nevertheless, Howard rapidly regained his composure and efficiently led his Buckeyes to the top zone twice, permitting Ohio State to take the lead within the second quarter. The Buckeyes maintained this lead as they headed into halftime.

Within the second half, the sport was a contest between the kickers, with subject targets including factors to the scoreboard all through the third and fourth quarters as each groups intensified their efforts. Ohio State’s protection efficiently stopped Penn State from reaching the top zone on two important makes an attempt. Finally, the Buckeyes edged previous the Nittany Lions with a 20-13 victory, maintaining their Faculty Soccer Playoff hopes alive.

Listed here are the highlights from the Ohio State-Penn State Week 10 recreation.

Extra:Steve Sarkisian’s USC, Washington tenures, revisited: Texas coach’s file, extra to know

Ohio State vs. Penn State highlights

Listed here are the highest highlights from the Week 10 recreation between Penn State and Ohio State:

Penn State will get on the board first

Ohio State tried to advance on third down, however Penn State’s Zion Tracy intercepted the ball and scored a 31-yard landing. The Nittany Lions now lead 10-0 late within the first quarter.

The Buckeyes reply with a landing

Quarterback Will Howard energized the offense within the second quarter, connecting with Brandon Inniss for a 21-yard landing. This rating gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the sport, with Ohio State now main Penn State 14-10 within the second quarter.

Howard fumbles

Quarterback Will Howard aimed to construct on the momentum of the Buckeyes by connecting with Quishon Judkins for a seven-yard acquire, bringing them to the Penn State 23-yard line. Following that play, Buckeyes working again TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 11 yards, pushing them contained in the PSU 13-yard line. Nevertheless, an tried landing run by Howard resulted in a fumble, resulting in a touchback for Penn State, who then gained possession of the ball.

Faculty soccer Week 10 scores

Listed here are the kickoff occasions and TV information for High 25 groups within the US LBM Coaches Ballot. (All occasions are Japanese):

Air Pressure 3, No. 21 Military 20 , FINAL

No. 25 Memphis at UTSA, ESPN2, midday

No. 18 Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31, FINAL

Duke at No. 5 Miami (FL), ABC, midday

Minnesota 25, No. 25 Illinois 17 , FINAL

No. 4 Ohio State 20, No. 3 Penn State 13 , FINAL

Florida at No. 2 Georgia, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas State at Houston, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Indiana at Michigan, Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

No 1. Oregon at Michigan, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M at South Carolina, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at No. 8 Clemson, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee, SEC Community, 7:45 p.m.

No. 17 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU, ACC Community, 8:00 p.m.

Ohio State beats a prime 5 staff

Quarterback Will Howard retains his foot on the fuel and secures a vital first down that drains the clock, main Ohio State to a 20-13 win in opposition to Penn State in Week 10.

Penn State is denied ultimately zone

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar failed to attain after an incomplete cross to Khalil Dinkins within the fourth quarter.

Incomplete name saves Ohio State

A cross from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith was dominated incomplete, giving the Buckeyes an additional alternative. Nevertheless, Ohio State was unable to capitalize on it and the Buckeyes settled for a 39-yard subject purpose by Jayden Fielding. Ohio State lead 20-13 with 10:13 left within the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes convey the stress

Penn State’s quarterback felt the stress after consecutive sacks, leading to a compelled punt to finish the third quarter. Ohio State leads 17-13 because the fourth quarter begins.

Penn State settles for the three

Penn State cuts the result in 4 factors after kicker Ryan Barker nails a 44-yard subject purpose. The Buckeyes now lead 17-13 with 5:03 left within the third quarter.

Ohio State extends the lead

The Buckeyes add three factors as Jayden Fielding kicks a 46-yard subject purpose, extending Ohio State’s result in 17-10 in opposition to Penn State to begin the third quarter.

Finish of the second quarter: Ohio State 14, Penn State 10

Quarterback Drew Allar will get the Nittany Lions shifting with a 15-yard run, advancing to Ohio State’s 23-yard line for a primary down. Allar then completes a 20-yard cross to Harrison Wallace III, bringing the staff to the three-yard line. Nevertheless, the drive in the end ends with a turnover when the Buckeye’s Igbinosun intercepts the ball ultimately zone, leading to a touchback.

Howard’s expensive fumbles

Quarterback Will Howard tried to capitalize on the Buckeye’s momentum by connecting with Quishon Judkins for a seven-yard acquire, bringing them throughout the Penn State 23-yard line. Following that run, Buckeyes working again TreVeyon Henderson rushes for 11 yards, getting them contained in the PSU 13-yard line. Nevertheless, an tried landing run by Howard ends in a fumble, resulting in a touchback for Penn State, who then takes possession of the ball.

Ohio State takes the lead

Quarterback Will Howard energized the offense within the second quarter, connecting with Brandon Inniss for a 21-yard landing. This rating gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the sport, with Ohio State now main Penn State 14-10 within the second quarter.

Finish of the primary: Penn State 10, Ohio State 7

On the finish of the primary thrilling quarter, the Penn State Nittany Lions lead the Ohio State Buckeyes 10-7.

Ohio State responds with a landing

The Buckeyes rapidly responded to a shaky begin by scoring on a seven-play drive. Quarterback Will Howard passes to Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard landing, getting Ohio State on the board. Penn State leads 10-7 within the closing minutes of the primary quarter.

Penn State scores on pick-6

Ohio State tried to advance on third down, however Penn State’s Zion Tracy intercepted the ball and scored a 31-yard landing. The Nittany Lions now lead 10-0 late within the first quarter.

Penn State takes the early lead in opposition to Ohio State

Penn State began the sport with the ball at Completely satisfied Valley, and quarterback Drew Allar got here out robust regardless of being questionable for right this moment’s matchup as a consequence of an damage sustained in Week 9. Though Allar put in effort, he couldn’t discover the top zone. Kicker Ryan Barker stepped up and efficiently kicked a 26-yard subject purpose, placing the Nittany Lions on the board first.

When is Ohio State-Penn State recreation?

Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 2 at midday ET from Beaver Stadium in College Park, Pennsylvania.

The right way to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State, TV and Streaming information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Fubo, YouTube TV

Fubo, YouTube TV Location: Beaver Stadium (College Park, Pennsylvania)

Catch Ohio State vs. Penn State and extra faculty soccer with Fubo

Faculty soccer Week 10 schedule, High 25

Listed here are the kickoff occasions and TV information for High 25 groups within the US LBM Coaches Ballot. (All occasions are Japanese):

Air Pressure at No. 21 Military, CBS, midday

No. 25 Memphis at UTSA, ESPN2, midday

No. 18 Ole Miss at Arkansas, ESPN, midday

Duke at No. 5 Miami (FL), ABC, midday

Minnesota at No. 25 Illinois, FS1, midday

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State, FOX, midday

Florida at No. 2 Georgia, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas State at Houston, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Indiana at Michigan, Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

No 1. Oregon at Michigan, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M at South Carolina, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at No. 8 Clemson, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee, SEC Community, 7:45 p.m.

No. 17 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU, ACC Community, 8:00 p.m.

Faculty soccer picks Week 10

Listed here are USA TODAY Sports activities’ skilled picks for all of Saturday’s ranked Week 10 video games.

Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, line

The Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions in Saturday’s faculty soccer matchup, in line with the BetMGM faculty soccer odds. Trying to wager? Take a look at the highest faculty soccer betting apps in 2024 providing the highest NCAA soccer betting promos and bonuses in 2024.

Unfold: Ohio State (-3)

Ohio State (-3) Moneyline: Ohio State (-155); Penn State (+135)

Ohio State (-155); Penn State (+135) Over/below: 46.5

The place is Faculty GameDay for Week 10?

ESPN’s “Faculty GameDay” can be broadcasting from College Park for the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State in Week 10. This marks Ohio State’s second look on “Faculty GameDay” this season; their first was in opposition to Oregon on Oct. 12, once they suffered a slender 32-31 defeat in opposition to the Geese, marking their first lack of the season.

Ohio State vs. Penn State all-time file

The Ohio State Buckeyes have performed in opposition to the Penn State Nittany Lions a complete of 31 occasions since their first matchup in 1993. Ohio State leads the all-time collection with a 23-8 file, and the Buckeyes have an away file of 9-6 in opposition to Penn State.

Of their most up-to-date encounter in 2023, Ohio State received the sport 20-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

Faculty Soccer Repair podcast

The most important matchup of Week 10 can be some of the vital video games of your entire season. No. 3 Penn State will host No. 4 Ohio State, with each groups in pressing want of a victory to maintain their Faculty Soccer Playoff and nationwide title aspirations alive.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports activities discover these subjects and extra on this week’s version of the Faculty Soccer Repair.

Week 10 faculty soccer video games you may’t miss

Week 10 options two matchups between ranked opponents. Considered one of these is a extremely anticipated battle between top-five contenders that has been on everybody’s radar because the begin of the season. The opposite is an sudden showdown between two top-20 groups within the ACC. Moreover, there are a number of different vital video games occurring throughout all the ability conferences. Listed here are the must-watch Week 10 video games. — Eddie Timanus

Extra:Ohio State visits Penn State to headline faculty soccer’s Week 10 greatest video games to observe

US LBM Coaches Ballot

The US LBM Coaches Ballot for Week 10 is out after some sudden outcomes final week, and the highest 5 seems to be barely totally different from the preseason model. Right here is how the top-25 shapes out forward of Saturday’s motion. — Eddie Timanus

Faculty Soccer:US LBM Coaches Ballot forward of Week 10

Faculty soccer bowl projections

The ultimate full month of the season is the place enterprise picks up for the contenders, and the stress to win can result in sudden outcomes. There’s certain to be extra modifications forward and here’s a look of the Faculty Soccer Bowl Projections forward of Week 10’s Saturday’s motion. — Erick Smith

Bowl projections:Oregon jumps Georgia at No. 1, two SEC groups be a part of Faculty Soccer Playoff

Pat McAfee takes shot at Huge Midday

Pat McAfee took a shot at Fox’s “Huge Midday Kickoff,” which was doing its present not too removed from the ESPN set.

“It is a city that has a historical past with these video games, however this 12 months, there is a totally different power within the air,” McAfee introduced to the gang. “This 12 months, this recreation — they’re cheering now. We’ll see how this goes. This recreation will not be at night time. It is a Huge Midday Kickoff.”

Faculty soccer Re-Rank 1-134

Penn State and Ohio State swap spots on this week’s USA TODAY Sports activities NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 heading into Saturday’s colossal Huge Ten matchup in Completely satisfied Valley. — Paul Myerberg

Extra:Penn State passes Ohio State in faculty soccer’s NCAA Re-Rank 1-134

Faculty soccer overreactions from Week 9

The first 12 months of the 12-team Faculty Soccer Playoff period was already going to have an entire lot of unknowns, since nothing prefer it has ever been tried in faculty soccer’s prime division. The appearance of mega conferences with 16 to 18 members and no divisions provides much more random parts into the equation. Certainly, it won’t take lengthy for league officers to resolve that perhaps the way in which convention champs are chosen would possibly want rethinking, particularly given the burden the playoff format locations on convention championships for seeding functions. — Eddie Timanus

Extra:The attainable Faculty Soccer Playoff chaos in every convention leads Week 9 overreactions

Faculty soccer 2024 season predictions

The specialists at USA TODAY Sports activities provide predictions for the season forward, together with which 12 groups will make the Faculty Soccer Playoff. Who wins the nationwide championship?

Scooby Axson: Ohio State

Jordan Mendoza: Oregon

Paul Myerberg: Georgia

Erick Smith: Georgia

Eddie Timanus: Ohio State

Dan Wolken: Ohio State

What number of groups in Faculty Soccer Playoff 2024?

Within the 2024-25 season, 12 groups will qualify for the Faculty Soccer Playoff. The highest 5 convention champions will earn automated bids, thereby securing the highest 5 seeds. The remaining seven highest-ranked groups will full the 12-team subject.

How does Faculty Soccer Playoff format work?

The brand new 12-team Faculty Soccer Playoff will consist of 4 convention champions, who will safe bids one by 4. The highest 4 groups will obtain a first-round bye, advancing on to the quarterfinals. The eight remaining ranked groups can even earn spots within the 5-12 staff bracket and play on the house subject of the higher-ranked staff.

When Faculty Soccer Playoff rankings come out

The primary of six Faculty Soccer Playoff High 25 rankings can be launched on Nov. 5, after Week 10 video games.

The right way to watch Faculty Soccer Playoff rankings present

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Tuesday, Nov. 5 Time: 7-8 p.m. ET

7-8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP Rankings Present on ESPN with a Fubo subscription

2024-25 Faculty Soccer Playoff Rankings schedule

Right here is the schedule for the Faculty Soccer Playoff Rating Present. All occasions are in Japanese Time:

Rating 1: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7-8 p.m. Rating 2: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8:30-9 p.m. Rating 3: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7-8 p.m. Rating 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8-9 p.m. Rating 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7-7:30 p.m. Choice Day: Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon-4 p.m.

We often suggest fascinating services and products. Should you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.