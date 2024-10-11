Sarah Paulson Wants to Star in a Comedy, Maybe ‘Legally Blonde?’

Sarah Paulson is able to showcase her comedic expertise on the large display.

The American Horror Story actress was just lately requested throughout BuzzFeed’s “The Pet Interview” which movie style she would like to star in subsequent.

“I need somebody to place me in a fucking comedy. No one places me in a comedy,” she stated. “All you need me to do is scream and run from a clown. You don’t perceive that I’m like a delicate, good, charming, humorous individual.”

Paulson additionally already had an concept of who she would love her costar to be in a possible comedy. “I’m going to say Cate Blanchett… I’d prefer to work along with her within the horror style, truly. Additionally, I wish to do a buddy image along with her, a street comedy. There’s one thing nobody requested Cate Blanchett to do and nobody requested me to do both, which is the comedy. And she or he’s actually humorous, so I’d like to try this,” she stated. “I’d additionally prefer to work with Sandy [Sandra] Bullock once more. I’d love to do one thing like severe along with her, perhaps.”

On the subject of comedy, the Maintain Your Breath star additionally has one other movie franchise in thoughts. Paulson was later requested which of her real-life associate Holland Taylor’s previous roles she would like to play, and she or he was fast to reply with Taylor’s Professor Stromwell character in 2001’s Legally Blonde, starring Reese Witherspoon.

“I most likely wish to be in ‘Legally Blonde,’ I’d prefer to play that trainer. Iconic,” she stated.

And Paulson would possibly have the ability to have her needs come true, like her position in The Bear, as there are a number of initiatives within the Legally Blonde universe at present within the works. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing a script for Legally Blonde 3, which might see Witherspoon reprise her position as Elle Woods. Witherspoon can also be producing a prequel sequence titled Elle for Prime Video.