San Antonio vs. Dallas, Final Score: Spurs drop season opener 120-109

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Dallas Mavericks for his or her second straight season opener towards the in-state rival. After a chilly taking pictures first half, the Mavs exploded for 73 second-half factors as they blew out the Spurs 120-109.
Dallas shot simply 26.3% from three within the first half however hit 14 second-half threes on their technique to taking pictures 43.2% from deep for the sport. Even within the first half, when the Spurs have been main, it felt like the sport was teetering on the sting of the Mavericks pulling away. San Antonio struggled with turnovers, coughing the ball up 19 occasions. Dallas was general the extra bodily staff, pounding the Spurs on the offensive glass and grabbing 17 rebounds on that finish.
Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie led the Spurs in scoring with 18 factors a chunk. All-Star Luka Doncic led all scorers in a close to triple-double, placing up 28 factors, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. San Antonio will look to bounce again at residence towards the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Observations
- Victor Wembanyama appeared rusty within the season opener. He completed with 17 factors, 9 rebounds, and 4 turnovers. The Mavericks performed bodily with the massive man all night time, finally disrupting his rhythm. Wembanyama was pressured to take tough photographs from deep, the place he made 1 of his 8 photographs. It might take just a few video games for Victor to get his legs beneath him after barely enjoying within the preseason.
- Sochan continued to play effectively after having a robust preseason. Not solely did he lead the staff with 18 factors, however he was aggressive within the paint, selecting up 6 rebounds. Nobody within the NBA can guard Doncic one-on-one, however Sochan did a fairly good job taking him out of his rhythm when guarding in isolation.
- Harrison Barnes stored the Spurs within the recreation through the first half. He completed with 17 factors, 14 of them coming within the first half. Barnes was an environment friendly 7-10 from the sphere and offered a strong outlet for San Antonio on the three-point line, the place he made 2 of his 5 threes.
- Chris Paul did about what you’d count on from him in his Spurs debut. He managed the offense and helped the Spurs keep organized through the Mavericks scorching taking pictures stretch. He had 3 factors, 8 assists, and seven rebounds within the loss.
- Champagnie stuffed the stat sheet as he stuffed in for Devin Vassell within the beginning lineup. He had 18 factors, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. He was aggressive on protection and the boards, shot 4-8 from three, and attacked the rim for just a few buckets. He appears extraordinarily comfy in his new function.
- Stephon Citadel solely performed 17 minutes in his rookie debut however had 8 factors and 5 assists in a strong displaying. He continued to get downhill and discover his teammates with some good passes.