San Antonio vs. Dallas, Final Score: Spurs drop season opener 120-109

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Dallas Mavericks for his or her second straight season opener towards the in-state rival. After a chilly taking pictures first half, the Mavs exploded for 73 second-half factors as they blew out the Spurs 120-109.

Dallas shot simply 26.3% from three within the first half however hit 14 second-half threes on their technique to taking pictures 43.2% from deep for the sport. Even within the first half, when the Spurs have been main, it felt like the sport was teetering on the sting of the Mavericks pulling away. San Antonio struggled with turnovers, coughing the ball up 19 occasions. Dallas was general the extra bodily staff, pounding the Spurs on the offensive glass and grabbing 17 rebounds on that finish.

Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie led the Spurs in scoring with 18 factors a chunk. All-Star Luka Doncic led all scorers in a close to triple-double, placing up 28 factors, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. San Antonio will look to bounce again at residence towards the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Observations