Ryan Murphy Teases Potential Returns For ‘AHS’ Fan Favorites

On the heels of the first-ever spring season of American Horror Story, which led to April, there won’t be a fall season this 12 months for the primary time since 2020.

Concern not, nonetheless. Creator Ryan Murphy is waiting for the following season, and there’s motive to imagine it should embrace franchise favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Requested when season 13 of the hit horror anthology sequence would air, he teased to the Hollywood Reporter, “I used to be speaking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the opposite day, so perhaps before you assume.”

Paulson, 49, has appeared in 9 of the present’s 12 seasons, starting with the unique, American Horror Story: Homicide Home. She earned two Critics Selection Awards for her roles in AHS: Asylum (2013) and Freak Present (2015). Paulson most lately appeared within the franchise’s tenth season, Double Function, in 2021.

The veteran actress has turn out to be a staple in Murphy’s varied franchises. Her portrayal of Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The Individuals vs. OJ Simpson earned her each an Emmy and Golden Globe award.

Like Paulson, Peters, 37, has additionally appeared in 9 AHS seasons, starting with Homicide Home and most lately in Double Function. He additionally performed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer within the first installment of Murphy’s Monster crime anthology sequence. He gained the Golden Globe for greatest actor in a restricted sequence or made-for-TV film for his portrayal of Dahmer.

Whereas there’s no timeline on when the following AHS season will air, Murphy has stored himself loads busy together with his different initiatives. Most lately, his second Monster season, specializing in the Lyle and Erik Menendez case, launched on Netflix in September, debuting at No. 1 in Netflix’s worldwide rankings. It accrued 12.3 million views within the first 4 days of its launch.

“The story has all the time fascinated folks, together with myself, as a result of we’ll by no means actually know what occurred,” Murphy stated. “It’s an unknowable thriller. There have been 4 folks concerned in that story and two of them had been shot within the face. So I feel that the general public’s fascination is limitless, as a result of there’s no reply.”

Along with Monster, Murphy has had a wave of latest initiatives debut over the previous few weeks. The primary installment of American Sports activities Story, which paperwork the Aaron Hernandez homicide case, premiered on September 17. The brand new season of 9-1-1 and ultimate season of 9-1-1: Lone Star each premiered in late September similtaneously FX’s Grotesquerie and ABC’s Physician Odyssey.