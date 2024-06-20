Ryan Garcia says he’s ‘officially retired’ in string of posts lamenting last several months

Lower than two months after Ryan Garcia shocked the boxing world by defeating WBC tremendous light-weight champ Devin Haney by way of majority resolution, the controversial boxer mentioned he’s “formally retired” in a string of posts on X.

“I’ll nonetheless be coaching however I’m damage and performed with it and everybody,” Garcia mentioned in a single put up. “The unhappy half is I’m an ideal boxer. And I entertain and knock individuals out. I’m unhappy bc I (love) boxing.” He shared in a following put up, “I’m formally retired.”

I’m formally retired — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024

Garcia’s announcement, whether or not it proves lasting or not, comes weeks after he was arrested on a felony vandalism cost in Beverly Hills after a resort accused Garcia of property injury. Police responded to an “intoxicated particular person” name for service on the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and Garcia’s lawyer Darin Chavez later instructed ESPN that Garcia “has been grappling with devastating information relating to his mom’s well being.”

Garcia listed on X earlier than his retirement announcement Wednesday a collection of difficulties he’s confronted in current months, which incorporates testing optimistic for the PED ostarine forward of that Haney upset.

“Mother has most cancers. I’m being sued. My dietary supplements have been tainted. Going by a divorce,” Garcia posted. “At all times GETTING S— TALKED on the web FOR YEARS. Devin asking for my victory to be taken away. I’m getting hit with every little thing. I STILL LOVE GOD, HE IS EVERYTHING.”

Wednesday’s announcement could possibly be seen as a negotiation tactic for future fights, together with a rematch with Haney. However it additionally comes within the wake of months of regarding actions and antics by Garcia.

Within the months earlier than combating Haney, Garcia claimed he was kidnapped by the Illuminati, accused Logan Paul of worshipping Devil, tossed out accusations about Haney’s father and mentioned he was underneath religious assault. He additionally mentioned he had proof of alien existence and referred to as Elon Musk the Antichrist, amongst a slew of different regarding claims and allegations on-line and in podcast appearances.

Garcia additionally introduced the start of his second little one and his divorce from his spouse on the identical day in January. In March, Garcia accused Haney of utilizing banned substances, mentioned he was going to chunk Haney’s ears off, then later tweeted, “My intention is to Kill Satan Haney.”

Immediately earlier than the bout, Garcia weighed 3.2 kilos over the pair’s agreed-upon restrict of 140 kilos, making him ineligible to win Haney’s tremendous light-weight title.

“Come on y’all, you actually thought I used to be loopy?” Garcia yelled after the April win.

Earlier Wednesday, Garcia poked enjoyable at a current put up from Haney a few rematch in two years, as Haney mentioned, “I’ll be again in two years after Ryan’s suspension & we will combat once more.” Garcia has but to be handed an official suspension by the New York State Athletic Fee.

Two years later…. SpongeBob voice pic.twitter.com/adGotfNA1n — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024

“Boxing shall be alright with out me. However nonetheless sucks I used to be enjoyable within the recreation,” Garcia mentioned. “And it was enjoyable to punch individuals.”

(Photograph: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy / Getty Pictures)