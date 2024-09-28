Rutgers football vs Washington: Game updates, live score

PISCATAWAY −Rutgers soccer practically noticed its lead slip away, however for the second straight week held on for a decent victory.

The Scarlet Knights beat Washington 21-18 Friday night time at SHI Stadium to maneuver to 4-0 on the season for the primary time since 2012.

The Huskies had an opportunity to tie it with 35 seconds left, however kicker Grady Gross missed a 55-yard discipline aim try as the ultimate seconds ticked off the clock.

Here is how the sport unfolded:

4Q, 1:40: Washington slices Rutgers’ lead

The Huskies scored on a 12-yard landing go from Will Rogers to Denzel Boston and transformed the two-point try.

It is 21-18 Rutgers.

4Q, 10:57: Sam Brown scores on a 37-yard run

Rutgers had third-and-4 however Brown took the handoff and rumbled 37 yards for a landing.

It is 21-10 Scarlet Knights.

3Q, 4:23: Washington cuts into Rutgers’ lead

A 51-yard go from Will Rogers to Denzel Boston cuts Rutgers’ result in 14-10.

2Q, 0:30 Rutgers extends its lead with some assist from Washington

Kaliakmanis throws an incredible go to Ian Robust into the tip zone on first-and-10 from the Huskies 15, Robust made an incredible catch and it is 14-3 Rutgers.

Scarlet Knights obtained some assist from the Huskies. On the earlier play, Rutgers tried a 38-yard discipline aim that was blocked. However Washington obtained referred to as for an unlawful substitution that gave the Scarlet Knights a primary down.

They took benefit in a giant manner.

2Q, 11:26: Rutgers soccer takes the lead on Kyle Monangai landing

Monangai punches it in from one yard out and it is 7-3 Scarlet Knights.

Athan Kaliakmanis made some huge performs on that drive, together with a 19-yard go to Chris Lengthy on third-and-10 from the Rutgers 37, a 13-yard on second-and-9 from the Washington 43 and a 12-yard go to Dymere Miller on third-and-9 from the Huskies 29.

1Q, 4:13: Washington takes a 3-0 lead on Rutgers

A 22-yard discipline aim places the Huskies up 3-0.

Washington obtained all the way down to the 5-yard line (with the assistance of a roughing the passer name on Jordan Thomspon on 1-and-10 on the 22) however Rutgers saved the Huskies out of the tip zone.

Rutgers soccer vs Washington availability report

It is a fairly mild availability report for Rutgers this week:

OUT

QB AJ Surace

LB Mohamed Toure

DL JaSire Peterson

QUESTIONABLE

RB Ja’shon Benjamin

OL Shedrick Rhodes

What channel is Rutgers soccer vs Washington on right now?

TV channel: FOX

Livestream:Fubo (free trial), SlingTV

Rutgers vs. Washington prediction, picks, odds

Rutgers is a 2.5-point favourite, in accordance with Motion Community as of Sept. 26.

O/U: Over 44.5 (-111), Below 44.5 (-109)

Moneyline: Rutgers -130, Washington +110

Prediction: This isn’t a simple sport to foretell – it’ll be the hardest opponent both staff has confronted up to now this season. If the Scarlet Knights can get off to a quick begin and preserve the group roaring, that ought to give them a reasonably good benefit. However it’s going to come back to limiting any potential huge performs by Will Rogers and discovering a option to transfer the ball successfully in opposition to a high-level protection. Most significantly? Do not flip the ball over. Rutgers 21, Washington 17

Rutgers soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs. Howard, W, 44-7

Sept. 7: vs. Akron, W, 49-17

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech, W, 26-23

Sept. 27: vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Nebraska, midday/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 19: vs. UCLA, midday/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 25: at USC, 11 p.m.

Nov. 9: vs. Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 16: at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 23: vs. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 30: at Michigan State, TBA

Washington soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Weber State, W, 35-3

Sept. 7: vs. Jap Michigan, W, 30-9

Sept. 14: at Washington State, L, 24-19

Sept. 21: vs. Northwestern, W, 24-5

Sept. 27: at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 5: vs. Michigan, TBD

Oct. 12: at Iowa, TBD

Oct. 26: at Indiana, TBD

Nov. 2: vs. USC, 3:30 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 9: at Penn State, TBD

Nov. 15: vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 30: at Oregon, TBD

We often suggest attention-grabbing services and products. If you happen to make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.