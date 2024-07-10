Robin Roberts on Being ‘Afraid’ to Come Out Due to Her Religion

Robin Roberts is opening up about being “afraid” at one level to return out publicaly resulting from her faith.

The media persona admitted on a latest episode of Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast that whereas her Good Morning America colleagues had been conscious of her sexuality previous to popping out publically in 2013, she nonetheless feared public acknowledgment may negatively affect the ABC present.

“It’s not the Robin Roberts Present, it’s Good Morning America, and there are such a lot of folks whose livelihoods rely upon the success of our present,” she mentioned. “And so, if I do one thing that hurts the present, that hurts them.”

Roberts defined that she “wasn’t making an attempt to cover” her sexuality or spouse Amber Laign, noting she “would stroll down the road with Amber and if any person noticed us, I’d introduce her.” However she wasn’t essentially able to “absolutely” come out on the time.

The GMA co-host added that her hesitations to return out publicly additionally derived from being a Christian.

“I used to be afraid,” she mentioned. “Individuals, they suppose you possibly can’t be homosexual and a Christian, and I’m. I’m. I used to be so fearful that I’d be shunned.”

Nevertheless, when she obtained “a ravishing letter” from the Nationwide Workplace of the Presbyterian Church after popping out, Roberts admitted she was stunned at how “absolutely supportive” they had been.

“I take into consideration all these years I wasted, fearful — unnecessary fear,” she defined. “And all of us are responsible of this. Take into consideration all these items that we fear about that by no means come to fruition. And we simply spend all of this power on that.”

“But in addition, I needed to consider this was proper on time,” Roberts continued. “This was the time in my life that was proper. It felt good. And I can’t even think about now folks not realizing every thing about me. And what’s so releasing about it additionally? It’s like, ‘Convey it on. You realize every thing about me. And I’ve nothing to cover.’ And to nonetheless be embraced, I’m blessed and extremely favored. And I’m so grateful.”

Roberts and Laign tied the knot in September 2023 following an 18-year relationship.