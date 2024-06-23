Robert Pattinson Says He Is ‘Amazed’ By ‘Cute’ Baby Girl

Robert Pattinson gave followers a uncommon glimpse into his life as a first-time daddy!

The Twilight star, 38, who welcomed a daughter with longtime accomplice Suki Waterhouse in March, couldn’t assist however swoon over his latest bundle of pleasure on Friday, June 21.

The Brit attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer season 2025 Present in Paris, France yesterday, the place he was requested about his child.

“[Having a child] makes you are feeling very outdated and really younger,” Pattinson joked to a reporter in a clip shared by way of X.

He added that he was solely within the Metropolis of Love for in the future as a result of he needed to scurry dwelling to see his daughter.

“She’s so cute,” he continued. “And , I’m amazed by how shortly their persona comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Rocking 2000s-era frosted ideas and a darkish charcoal grey go well with, Pattinson stopped by the style present alongside different A-listers akin to Maluma, Dangerous Bunny, Demi Moore, Casey Affleck and Kate Moss.

Waterhouse, 32, and Pattinson have been relationship since 2018, with the Daisy Jones and the Six star asserting the beginning of their child lady earlier this yr.

In April, she shared a candy snap of their daughter by way of Instagram. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse gushed subsequent to a photograph of herself cradling her new child.

A supply spilled to Us Weekly on March 27 that Pattinson “has seen an entire different facet of Suki since changing into a mom.”

The insider went on: “He has a lot respect for Suki and she or he’s adjusted to motherhood like a complete pure.”

Of the couple’s present relationship standing since changing into new dad and mom, the insider instructed Us that “they couldn’t be happier.”

“They’re having fun with their privateness” and are adjusting to their “new regular.”

Final month, Waterhouse introduced she can be embarking on a sequence of concert events, The Sparklemuffin Tour, in North America this autumn.

The “Brutally” songstress’ 27-city tour kicks off on September 28 in Denver, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York Metropolis. The tour will finish on December 21 in Atlanta.

“Couldn’t be extra excited to get again on the highway & see your lovely faces!!” Waterhouse penned on Instagram Might 6.

Waterhouse returned to the stage shortly after giving beginning in April.

She rocked the home by enjoying a set at Coachella in Indio, California, performing hit songs akin to “Light” and “Good Wanting.”