RHOC’s Shannon Beador on Why She Shared DUI Selfie

Shannon Beador is taking accountability for her DUI arrest – and that features sharing a selfie of her lowest level together with her Actual Housewives of Orange County costars.

Beador instructed Individuals in an interview revealed on Friday, July 19, that she was “shocked” to find the picture and referred to as the entire expertise “actually traumatic for me.”

“I didn’t need to see myself that approach, and I didn’t need anybody else to see me that approach both,” she added. “I truthfully thought I’d by no means present it to anybody.”

Beador, 60, shared the picture with fellow Housewife Heather Dubrow in a second captured for the Bravo present’s 18th season. Beador wished the picture out on the planet in order that her costars and viewers might perceive the second that modified her life.

“When somebody Googles my title most likely for the remainder of my life, that’s what they’ll see: my face, lined in blood, from the night time that simply marked the bottom level of my total life,” she instructed the outlet. “However I wished to have the ability to communicate of all the things that occurred.”

Beador was arrested in September in Newport Seaside, California after putting a residence together with her automobile and leaving the automobile. She was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI and sentenced to a few years probation. In an unique interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, she mentioned the arrest “compelled [her] to take a look at [her] life” and “make modifications.”

“I’ve numerous work to do. It’s most likely lifelong, however I be ok with myself,” she associated. “I need to have a relationship with myself.”

On the identical time, Beador shies away from speaking about her crash as kismet, telling Us that she was extremely fortunate that nobody was damage however herself.

“I don’t need to take what occurred to me calmly in any respect and say like, ‘Nicely, God had a plan,’” she shared. “As a result of I might have damage somebody.”

In her interview with Individuals, Beador mentioned she “deserved to get damage” in her crash.

“I made a really silly alternative,” she mentioned. “I might have killed somebody.”

The Actual Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the subsequent day on Peacock.