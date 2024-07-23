RFK Jr reportedly held Trump talks about endorsement and possible job | US elections 2024

The unbiased presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr reportedly held latest talks with Donald Trump about endorsing his marketing campaign for a second presidency and – if profitable – taking a job in his administration.

The talks, first reported Monday by the Washington Publish, come days after Kennedy publicly apologized for a video posted on-line that confirmed a part of a non-public telephone name between him and Trump. The clip included Trump sharing his ideas about childhood vaccines and being in broad settlement with Kennedy, a famous vaccine sceptic. Within the video, Trump seemingly invited Kennedy to endorse his marketing campaign.

However the Publish reported that it was Kennedy – a Democratic candidate who grew to become unbiased in October final 12 months – who later sought a submit overseeing well being and medical points below any new Trump administration in trade for his help.

At a gathering in Milwaukee early final week, the outlet stated, discussions between the 2 included potential jobs that Kennedy could possibly be given on the cupboard degree – or posts that don’t require Senate affirmation. The talks additionally explored the potential of Kennedy dropping out and endorsing the previous president.

Trump advisers had been reportedly involved that such an settlement could possibly be problematic – however they didn’t rule out the thought.

The concept surfaced after Kennedy, with about 9% voter approval within the presidential race and each main events fearing he may win very important unbiased votes, was denied the chance to debate Joe Biden and Trump in June.

That encounter between Trump and the president – who carried out poorly – set the stage for the latter man to announce Sunday that he wouldn’t search re-election.

Kennedy advised the Publish on Monday that Trump marketing campaign had been extra open to him than the Democratic social gathering equipment. His uncle, President John F Kennedy Jr, was assassinated in 1963 and his and father, Senator Robert F Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone from both political social gathering who desires to speak about kids’s well being and tips on how to finish the continual illness epidemic,” Kennedy Jr stated, including that he had “quite a lot of respect for president Trump for reaching out”.

Kennedy added: “No one from the DNC, excessive or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. As a substitute, they’ve allotted tens of millions to attempt to disrupt my marketing campaign.”

The reported trade comes regardless of Trump’s feedback in April when he stated Kennedy is “way more LIBERAL than anybody working as a Democrat”. Trump additionally stated Kennedy had been pushed out of the Democratic social gathering “as a result of he was taking major votes away” from Biden, amongst different issues.

Kennedy, in flip, known as Trump’s vice-presidential choose JD Vance – a US senator and retired marine – “a salute to the CIA, to the intelligence group and to the navy industrial advanced”. Kennedy stated on CNN in April that “there are various issues President Trump has performed which can be appalling” – and that the previous president had overseen “the best restriction on particular person liberties this nation has ever recognized”.

Trump marketing campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez advised the Publish: “President Trump met with RFK they usually had a dialog in regards to the points simply as he does repeatedly with essential figures in enterprise and politics as a result of all of them acknowledge he would be the subsequent president of the USA.”