Restaurant Promotion 101

Garland Drake

November 3, 2009

Is your restaurant new on the town and hoping to make a splash amongst the already established bigwigs? Is your restaurant a mainstay and wishing to make itself identified once more after the inflow of upstarts and wannabes? What you want is a way to get the phrase out about your restaurant, and what you want is a good advertising and marketing scheme.

Welcome to the twenty first century. When you had been battling a bucket of glue on your posters yesterday, you will have extra choices immediately. There are computer systems, textual content messages, and billboards, all competing on your potential clients’ consideration. There may also be the great previous phrase of mouth, so the important thing to advertising and marketing your restaurant is to make use of all these to your benefit.

Listed below are a number of advertising and marketing tricks to get you began:

• What’s your specialty? Are you an Italian restaurant serving the most effective tiramisu on the town? Are you a German deli with to-die-for sausages? Are you Chinese language takeout with dimsum ok to fulfill Genghis Khan? Play it up and point out it: folks have to recollect one thing about your restaurant apart from its title, and so they must have a motive to go there.

• Make buddies of your clients. Be pleasant to everybody who is available in. Work together together with your clients. Speak to them. Ask them in the event that they’re having fun with the meals. Not solely will you get worthwhile strategies, you will make buddies, and they’ll hold coming again for those who’re serving them a smile together with the meals.

• Preserve these clients! Use the ability of the Web mailing record. Ask for his or her electronic mail addresses and add them to an e-group, the place you possibly can ship updates about your restaurant. When you’ve got time, make an internet site on your restaurant. Bear in mind: phrase of mouth and know-how, on their very own, will not serve you a lot function, however put them collectively, and you will have your fame spreading like wildfire.

• Have specials and combos. Sure, they appear to sound like one thing out of a fast-food nightmare, however you must keep in mind that occasions are powerful, and folks wish to get monetary savings – not solely that, they do not have time to suppose what meat will go along with what wine, and what fish will go along with what salad. Lay it out for them beforehand – and be public about it. Let everybody know that you just’re prepared to supply the most effective meals and the most effective service!

Whether or not you are serving burgers or lambrusco, keep in mind that folks wish to save and revel in their meal. For those who give them each, you then’ll have the entire city trooping to your restaurant very quickly.