Reports: Bulls trading Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey

The Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder have agreed to commerce Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in trade for guard Alex Caruso, an individual conversant in the deal advised The Related Press on Thursday.

The individual spoke to the AP on situation of anonymity as a result of trades can’t be introduced till July 6. ESPN first reported the commerce.

The 21-year-old Giddey was investigated following accusations by an nameless social media person that he had an improper relationship with an underage lady.

The NBA and the Newport Seaside, California, Police Division investigated Giddey throughout the season. The Newport Seaside police accomplished their investigation in January and detectives had been “unable to corroborate any prison exercise.” The NBA additionally later dropped its investigation.

Giddey’s play suffered this season and he was continuously booed on the street. The purpose guard averaged 12.3 factors, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists with 47.5% capturing this season. These averages had been down from 16.6 factors, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists the earlier season.Giddey’s play improved the second half of the common season, after the Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward. He averaged 16.3 factors, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists whereas capturing 57.2% from the sector in April regular-season video games. His taking part in time was minimize considerably within the playoffs, and he misplaced his beginning job for the primary time in his profession.

Giddey was the No. 6 total decide in 2021 and he made the All-Rookie second group. He’s a member of Australia’s nationwide group that can play on the Paris Olympics this summer time. He’s an distinctive passer and at 6-foot-8, his measurement makes him a stable rebounder.

Caruso spent the previous three seasons in Chicago with averages of seven.8 factors, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He was named to the All-Defensive First Staff for 2022-23, the All-Defensive Second Staff for 2023-24, and he gained the NBA Hustle Award for 2023-24. The 6-foot-5, 30-year-old guard was undrafted out of school and signed a coaching camp cope with the Thunder in 2016. He was waived earlier than the beginning of the season and signed in 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers, the place he would play 4 seasons and win a championship in 2020.

The Thunder even have Cason Wallace, a second-team all-rookie choice this previous season, in place at level guard.

What this deal means: Oklahoma Metropolis provides a lockdown defender on the perimeter who brings championship expertise to a squad that completed with the highest seed within the Western Convention final season. For Chicago, Giddey’s playmaking capability will assist preserve the group afloat because it awaits the return of injured guard Lonzo Ball.

AP Sports activities Author Cliff Brunt in Oklahoma Metropolis contributed to this report.