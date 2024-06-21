Reggie Jackson on bittersweet return to Rickwood Field: ‘Coming back here is not easy’

Returning to Rickwood Discipline in Birmingham, Alabama stirred up combined emotions for Baseball Corridor of Famer Reggie Jackson on Thursday.

Amid a historic night time, previous to the Giants and Cardinals enjoying MLB’s first regular-season recreation as a tribute to the Negro Leagues (stay on FOX and the FOX Sports activities app), Jackson shared just a few chilling tales with the “MLB on FOX” crew in regards to the racism and bigotry he encountered throughout his enjoying days.

“Coming again right here just isn’t simple,” the 78-year-old Jackson started. “The racism after I performed right here. The issue of going by means of totally different locations the place we traveled. Luckily, I had a supervisor and I had gamers on the workforce that helped me get by means of it. However, I would not want it on anyone.”

The 14-time All-Star and five-time World Sequence champion, who made his debut in June 1967 for the Kansas Metropolis Athletics, recalled just some of the cases throughout his enjoying years by which he was particularly focused due to his race and handled as lower than within the cities his workforce performed in.

“I’d stroll into eating places, and folks would level and say, ‘The n—– cannot eat right here.’ I’d go to a resort, and they’d say, ‘The n—– can’t keep right here,'” Jackson defined.

Reggie Jackson on Willie Mays’ legacy & returning to Rickwood Discipline

“We went to Charlie Finley’s nation membership for a Welcome House dinner, they usually pointed me out with the n-word [and said] ‘He can’t are available right here.’

Jackson remembers Finley, the proprietor of the A’s on the time, marched the complete workforce out of the membership till they let his proper fielder in.

“He stated, We will go to the diner and eat hamburgers. Or, go the place we’re wished,” Jackson stated.

Jackson additionally credited his A’s supervisor John McNamara for refusing to bend throughout these occasions by not permitting the workforce to eat or keep at locations that refused to just accept him.

He additionally spoke about an incident by which he was staying on mates’ couches for a couple of month or so, till the Ku Klux Klan threatened to burn the condo advanced he was staying in except he obtained out.

Jackson says he was requested this week if he felt he had prevailed by enjoying in Birmingham all these years in the past when so many didn’t need him to.

After sharing the painful reminiscences, Jackson concluded, “I’d by no means need to do it once more.”

