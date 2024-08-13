Red Hot Chili Peppers Wrap Their Multi-Year Unlimited Love Tour

RHCP carry out in entrance of a standing-room-only crowd at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on July twenty third. (Photograph: Alive Protection)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Stay Nation has revealed among the numbers after rock legends Crimson Scorching Chili Peppers accomplished their Limitless Love Tour, with ticket gross sales and attendance that ranks among the many prime 3 excursions of the 2020s.

In accordance with Stay Nation, the band carried out 86 headlining exhibits in 20 nations in entrance of three.4 million followers, in the course of the multi-year trek.

The tour which launched in 2022, included RHCP’s first headlining stadium run in Europe, the UK, and North America, in addition to dates in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, and the Pacific rim.

Particular friends featured on the tour included A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Beck, Metropolis and Color, DOMi & JD BECK, HAIM, Ice Dice, Iggy Pop, Ken Carson, King Princess, Otoboke Beaver, Submit Malone, Seun Kuti & Fela’s Egypt 80, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, The Strokes, Thundercat, Wand and extra.

Earlier this 12 months, the tour returned to North American for a ultimate run of 18 exhibits, concluding at Hollywood On line casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on July thirtieth.

Moreover, RHCP carried out on on the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Video games when the Olympic Flag was handed off to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Video games.