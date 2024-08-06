Rebuilt Jackie Robinson statue returns to Kansas after original was stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — With a rebuilt statue of Jackie Robinson in bronze again in Kansas, a number of the late baseball icon’s largest followers are respiratory a sigh of aid.

The unique sculpture depicting Robinson resting a bat on his shoulder was lower off at its ankles in January, leaving solely Robinson’s cleats behind at McAdams Park in Wichita, house of city youth baseball League 42.

The statue is just not solely a bit of artwork and even only a tribute to the first Black participant in Main League Baseball, mentioned Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri.

“That statue had turn into an emblem: an emblem of hope, an emblem of inspiration, of the core values that have been a part of Jackie’s legacy. These have been fixtures right here within the ballpark,” Kendrick mentioned.

He mentioned that made it tough to clarify the statue’s theft to the 600 kids who play in League 42, which was named after Robinson’s uniform with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the place Robinson broke Main League Baseball’s racial barrier in 1947. Kendrick and others nervous the youngsters may lose religion in humanity.

That’s till individuals from throughout the nation stepped as much as assist exchange it six months after thieves destroyed the unique.

“It reminds us that there has at all times been extra good individuals on this world than dangerous individuals,” Kendrick mentioned. “The minute that you simply’re prepared to surrender on individuals, what occurs? The nice individuals on this case actually stepped as much as the plate. And it renews your religion in individuals.”

Little League gamers and former Main League Baseball gamers, together with All-Stars CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances, have been set to assemble for a ceremony Monday night to unveil an similar statue now standing within the park the place League 42 performs.

The league was met with an outpouring of help and a whole bunch of 1000’s of {dollars} in donations after information of the stolen statue shocked the neighborhood and unfold throughout the nation. The donations helped fund the alternative statue, in addition to enhancements to the plaza the place it stands, the nonprofit league’s services and its programming, mentioned Bob Lutz, its govt director.

The rebuilt statue is similar to the unique as a result of the mould was nonetheless viable. Devoted in 2021, it was created by artist John Parsons, a good friend of Lutz’s who died in 2022.

Firefighters discovered burned remnants of the unique statue 5 days after it disappeared. One man pleaded responsible and can spend about 15 years in jail, though most of that point is expounded to a housebreaking that occurred just a few days after the statue heist.

Ricky Alderete was sentenced Friday to 18 months and ordered to pay $41,500 restitution for stealing the statue, an act he mentioned stemmed from his dependancy to fentanyl.

The lonely cleats of the unique discovered a brand new house on the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Robinson performed for the Negro Leagues’ Kansas Metropolis Monarchs earlier than becoming a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers. His influence was felt past sports activities; he galvanized the civil rights motion. He died in 1972.