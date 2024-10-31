Reba McEntire Hasn’t Met Dolly Parton’s Husband or Visited Their House

Whereas Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have been shut pals for greater than 40 years, there are nonetheless a couple of issues that the “9 to five” singer retains non-public.

“Is Dolly pretty much as good a cook dinner as she says she is?” Andy Cohen requested McEntire, 69, throughout a current episode of his SiriusXM radio present Andy Cohen Stay.

In response, McEntire revealed that she’s “by no means had [Dolly’s] meals” or been to her home.

“She’s by no means invited me over,” the Completely happy’s Place star revealed, including that she additionally hasn’t met Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

“I noticed one thing the opposite day that they have been out tenting, and she or he and Carl went again to the place they obtained married,” McEntire added, agreeing with Cohen that it’s “completely” unimaginable that Parton, 78, has managed to maintain her relationship under-the-radar. “Effectively, I really feel higher that you just [Andy] haven’t met him now.”

Cohen, 56, nonetheless, didn’t understand how he would have ever met Parton and Dean.

“Effectively, what do I do know? Who’ve I met?” he quipped. “You’re the queen of nation, Reba, in my thoughts.”

Parton and Dean, 82, have been married since 1966, two years after assembly outdoors a neighborhood Nashville laundromat.

“We’re the proper companions,” Parton solely advised Us Weekly in January 2022. “We each have an important humorousness. … We’re capable of resolve any issues and any state of affairs, making a joke about it and never letting it get too heavy, however we respect one another and we like one another. We lucked up, let’s put it that method.”

Parton additional advised Us how she and Dean hold their spark alive.

“Final 12 months on his birthday, I dressed up in my Playboy bunny go well with, made him breakfast and [ran] round in that for a short time,” Parton mentioned on the time. “You understand, most individuals can hold a wedding [going strong] in case you make slightly effort. Some individuals simply get slouching and lazy and about stuff that ain’t essential, like leaving the bathroom seat up. And if that’s the worst factor you’ve to fret about, you’re already in bother.”

Whereas their 50-year marriage has remained a pillar of power, Dean has seldom been inquisitive about becoming a member of Parton within the public eye.

“Carl has by no means been within the limelight and all; by no means needed to be in it. He don’t prefer it,” Parton mentioned in a 2023 episode of What Would Dolly Do? Radio on Apple Music 1. “He went to at least one factor with me early on, once we first married, to a BMI Music of the Yr [event], and he got here out of there taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that and mentioned, ‘Don’t ever ask me to go to a different one in every of these rattling issues as a result of I ain’t going.’ I by no means requested him and he by no means did.”