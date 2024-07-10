Rays shortstop Wander Franco is formally charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged Tuesday with sexually abusing a 14-year-old lady within the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors charged Franco six months after a decide ordered that he be investigated in reference to sexual and psychological abuse of the lady.

Nairobi Viloria, the lawyer basic’s workplace spokesperson, confirmed to The Related Press that prosecutors introduced earlier than a decide the ultimate and formal accusation, however Viloria declined to offer additional particulars.

The indictment additionally contains the lady’s mom. In line with prosecutors, Franco paid the lady’s mom 1000’s of {dollars} to consent to the connection, which lasted 4 months. The lady’s mom stays below home arrest. The AP is just not figuring out the girl to protect her daughter’s privateness.

The prosecutors determined to press costs 4 days after the preliminary deadline expired on July 5.

Franco, 23, is on administrative depart via July 14 below an settlement between Main League Baseball and the gamers’ affiliation.

Administrative depart is just not disciplinary below the game’s joint home violence, sexual assault and little one abuse coverage, and a participant continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million wage this yr, has remained within the Dominican Republic whereas authorities examine.

“We’re conscious of the fees in opposition to Mr. Franco,” MLB mentioned in a press release Wednesday. “Our investigation stays open, and we are going to proceed to carefully monitor the case because it strikes ahead.”

Tampa Bay’s All-Star shortstop has not performed since Aug. 12. Franco agreed to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021.

Jay Reisinger, Franco’s U.S.-based lawyer, mentioned Tuesday he couldn’t remark as a result of Franco had not obtained formal notification of any costs.

