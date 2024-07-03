Ray J’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Ray J’s life within the highlight has been something however predictable.

Ever since he launched his debut album Every thing You Need in 1997, the singer has been making headlines for his private {and professional} life.

Whereas music was his first avenue into Hollywood, the “Horny Can I” singer discovered a complete new degree of fame when he entered the world of actuality TV with reveals like For the Love of Ray J, Brandy and Ray J: A Household Enterprise and Love & Hip Hop.

“Once I’m in actual life, I’m simply hella calm, I’m cool,” Ray J advised BuzzFeed in 2014. “It’s all about enterprise. It’s all about being on time. It’s all about being skilled. It’s all about doing my job. After which the flip facet to that’s that I stay a turnt-up life and my job requires me to show all the best way up, and in order that’s what they’re gonna get, what I’m saying?”

That life has included many highs and lows which have usually been documented for public consumption. Have a look again at Ray J’s bumpy highway within the highlight and what might be subsequent:

The Notorious Intercourse Tape

A then-unknown Kim Kardashian started relationship Ray J in 2003 after assembly him whereas working as a closet designer for his well-known older sister Brandy. Throughout their 3-year relationship, the couple made a intercourse tape that was launched in 2007, the identical 12 months that Kim’s Maintaining Up with the Kardashians premiered on E!. The footage would convey a complete new degree of fame to each events. “How completely different would all of us be?” Ray J requested on a June 2024 episode of the “Membership Shay Shay” podcast when envisioning a life with no intercourse tape. “How completely different would this complete f–king factor be? How completely different would this trade be? Every thing could be completely different. There may not be any OnlyFans and all of the issues like that. All of the alternatives like that. Most likely extra folks could be going to school.”

Ray J’s Music Profession

Though Ray J discovered success as a musical artist — maybe not as enormous as his sister — it was a profession he didn’t all the time see himself taking part in. “I by no means actually needed to do the music factor at first,” he stated on an April 2023 episode of The Blackprint. “On the time, I wasn’t prepared. I needed to hang around with my buddies. I simply needed to be a younger child exploring the world. I don’t wish to say I used to be pushed to do the music. But it surely was in my lap due to how the music trade was on the time and the way huge my sister was, and nonetheless is.”

With assist from legends resembling Pharrell Williams, Rodney Jerkins and the late LaShawn Daniels, Ray J started making music his means. Whereas he discovered mainstream success with hits like “Horny Can I,” “One Want” and “Wait a Minute,” Ray J made headlines when he launched the 2013 tune “I Hit It First.” Within the opening verse, the artist sings: “I had her head going North and her ass going South, However now child selected to go West.” Whereas followers instantly speculated the tune was about Kardashian, Ray J denied the claims saying the tune is a couple of “idea” and stated folks had been going “means too deep.”

Feuding With the Stars

Whether or not filming Love & Hip Hop for Vh1 or speaking about fellow artists, Ray J isn’t afraid to get into it with different Hollywood stars. In 2011, information broke that Ray J and Fabolous had gotten right into a fistfight in Las Vegas. They’ve since made peace, however not earlier than each events claimed they received the struggle.

In 2023, Ray J additionally skilled a disagreement with Kodak Black the place he provided to finish the feud by combating. “It’s a win-win for everyone,” he stated by way of social media.

Mourning the Demise of Whitney Houston

After Whitney Houston was discovered useless in her Los Angeles resort room in February 2012, Ray J spoke out about his on-again, off-again girlfriend. “I’ve tried to course of the vacancy that I’m experiencing. What my coronary heart feels can’t be expressed in phrases,” he advised Us Weekly the month of her dying. “The world misplaced an icon, however I misplaced my shut good friend. Nippy, I miss you a lot! You had been so blissful and full of affection. Your smile will stay in my coronary heart eternally.”

Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage

In 2016, Ray J and Princess Love appeared stronger than ever after they obtained married in a lavish ceremony. Though they created a stupendous household with children Melody, 6, and Epik, 4, the couple struggled to keep up a wholesome relationship. Though the pair filed for divorce and briefly reconciled a number of instances, their newest cut up in February 2024 appeared way more ultimate. “Ray J and Princess have had an on and off relationship for a very long time. And regardless that they’ve damaged up previously, this time feels very completely different,” a supply advised Us Weekly in April 2024. “They’re each strolling away understanding for positive that they honestly made an effort at saving their marriage.”

Ray J and Brandy’s Sibling Bond

Whereas rising up within the highlight, Ray J would usually make it clear that he and his sister had an unbreakable bond. However in a June 2024 interview, the “One Want” artist seemingly confirmed their relationship has change into extra distant. “Brandy’s objectives for the reason that starting have been completely completely different from [mine],” he stated on the “Membership Shay Shay” podcast. “As a lot as that we’re all collectively, some issues I gotta, like, attempt to like keep over right here. These days even sure occasions I feel they been having … I haven’t obtained the invite and I’m good with that. However I perceive why. It’s simply quite a lot of the s–t I’m doing now’s just a bit extra left discipline, just a little extra outrageous, just a little louder. A bit extra dramatic. A tad bit distasteful at instances.”

Psychological Well being Struggles

In June 2024, Ray J was reportedly concerned in a bodily altercation with Zeus Community CEO Lemuel Plummer exterior of rapper GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty. The incident appeared to take a toll on the singer, who confessed to followers that he was at a “breakin level.”

“To offer for my household and have generational wealth was all the time the plan. However cash is evil and individuals are dangerous and I can’t take it anymore!” he wrote by way of his Instagram Tales in July 2024. “This s–t that’s taking place is thoughts blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the notion of actuality.”

In the event you or somebody is struggling or in disaster, assist is obtainable. Name or textual content 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.