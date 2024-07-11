Rashida Jones Weighs in on Nepo Baby Debate, Calls Fame Pretty Poisonous

Rashida Jones discovered lots from her well-known mother and father. The actress mirrored this week on rising up with Hollywood-connected mother and father, saying, “extra folks go into the household enterprise than they don’t.”

“I had mother and father who had been within the public eye, however they had been extraordinarily protecting of us,” Jones, the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones and actress-model Peggy Lipton, instructed InStyle. She added that fame “wasn’t that a lot a part of my actuality” and known as being well-known “fairly toxic for probably the most half.”

“Individuals just like the story of a legacy household and it’s enjoyable to write down about and it’s enjoyable to consider, , the ‘mini me’ and the one that appears to be like like their mother or their dad,” the Parks and Rec star added as she mirrored on Hollywood’s fascination with the nepo child. “After which there’s the resentment there, too. However I give it some thought as, traditionally, folks go into the household enterprise greater than they don’t.”

Jones graduated from Harvard with a level in comparative examine of faith in 1997, and it wasn’t till her 30s that she landed her breakout function on The Workplace.

“My dad stated to me, after I graduated from school: ‘You’re gonna go wait in keeping with 70,000 different folks for a job? That doesn’t appear actually that sensible,’” she recalled. “And he was proper, .”

The delayed profession was a blessing and a curse to Jones. “I wasn’t actually in a spot the place folks acknowledge me till I used to be in my 30s, which is an effective factor, however it was additionally like a little bit of a shock,” Jones explains. “By that time, you’re like, ‘That is how I’m dwelling my life.’ After which, swiftly, you’re strolling in New York and also you’re used to only strolling on the streets, after which someone’s watching you.”