Rams reportedly looking to trade WR Cooper Kupp in exchange for second-round pick

Cooper Kupp’s time with the Los Angeles Rams is perhaps coming to a detailed. Yahoo Sports activities’ Charles Robinson reported final week that Kupp might be a commerce goal close to the deadline, and now that seems to be coming to fruition.

The Rams are reportedly speaking to a number of groups about potential buying and selling the Professional Bowl huge receiver and former Tremendous Bowl MVP, per The Athletic.

Los Angeles has known as a number of groups a couple of potential commerce, and need a second-round decide in return. The Rams are reportedly keen to tackle a few of Kupp’s wage this season in an effort to attain a deal.

Underneath his present contract, Kupp is about to make $9.1 million assured this season, adopted by $20 million in 2025 (with $5 million assured) and $19.85 million (non-guaranteed) in 2026, per Spotrac.

Kupp, who has solely performed in two video games to this point this season, has 18 receptions for 147 yards and landing in 2024.

He has not performed since Sept. 15 after struggling a excessive ankle sprain in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was inactive within the Rams’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after being initially questionable to play.

Kupp has spent his whole profession with the Rams, after the workforce drafted him within the third spherical in 2017. Kupp led the workforce to a Tremendous Bowl title on the finish of the 2021 season, taking residence NFL Offensive Participant of the Yr and Tremendous Bowl MVP within the course of. However his previous few seasons have been hampered by accidents, with the 31-year-old receiver taking part in solely 9 video games in 2022 and 12 video games final season.

Puka Nakua, the Rams’ different star receiver, has additionally been out since September with a PCL sprain. A collection of receivers, together with Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and extra, have crammed in with these two out; seemingly, they’re those who will step up if Kupp is traded.