Ralph Macchio on Cobra Kai Season 6, Honoring Pat Morita

Ralph Macchio is aware of the significance that the late Pat Morita‘s Mr. Miyagi delivered to the unique Karate Child movies – which is why season 6 of the franchise spinoff Cobra Kai will honor the “magic” of his character greater than ever.

“I believe he’s smiling,” Macchio, 62, completely advised Us Weekly of his onscreen and off-screen mentor, who died in 2005, on the Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on the Autry in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 17. “I believe all of the fairy mud and fandom [and] love for this franchise is coming from him, [director] John Avildsen and [producer] Jerry Weintraub.”

He continued, “It’s one thing. That authentic film was particular. However Pat Morita – with out Mr. Miyagi – we’re not right here proper now. That’s the key sauce. That was the magic, the soulful magic of the unique.”

Noting that “it’s been actually necessary” to “at all times lace his character all through the collection,” Macchio advised Us that followers of the long-running Netflix collection can count on to see Mr. Miyagi’s story carried on much more all through the final and ultimate season.

“I directed episode three,” Macchio added, teasing scenes from half one in every of season 6. “And now discovering that field of secrets and techniques actually begins this actually enjoyable journey for Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi as effectively.”

(In a single episode, Daniel is packing up Mr. Miyagi’s belongings to make room for Chozen Toguchi [Yugi Okumoto], who’s staying along with his household, when he finds a field hidden underneath the floorboards. The field comprises boxing gloves, information articles about an assault and theft and a passport with Mr. Miyagi’s image however a unique identify and date of delivery, which sends Daniel on a voyage to seek out out extra about Mr. Miyagi’s story.)

Along with spilling about Cobra Kai, Macchio additionally mirrored on his most memorable scene from filming the unique Karate Child, which hit theaters 40 years in the past.

“I at all times [go] again to the scene the place he offers me the automotive and I say, ‘You’re the very best good friend I’ve ever had.’ It’s this pure, easy and real [scene],” he defined. “Useless on excellent. Realizing that every one the chores add as much as karate strikes is a fairly large payoff scene. There’s so many [memorable scenes]. Getting my ass kicked – these had been by no means my favourite scenes, however I obtained to win in the long run.”

Macchio appeared within the first Karate Child in 1984, and went on to star in 1986’s The Karate Child II and 1989’s The Karate Child III. He’s set to return to the movie franchise reverse Jackie Chan for the subsequent installment, the pair introduced in November 2023.

The Outsiders actor has starred on Cobra Kai since its inaugural season hit Netflix in 2018. William Zabka, who performed Macchio’s rival Johnny Lawrence within the authentic movies, has additionally starred on the present since season 1.

Half one in every of Cobra Kai season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

