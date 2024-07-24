Raiders place WR Michael Gallup on reserve/retired list

Michael Gallup’s hopeful reclamation will as an alternative be a retirement.

The Las Vegas Raiders introduced Tuesday evening they’d positioned the broad receiver on the reserve/retired record.

The transaction was not included on the day’s transaction wire, so it is prone to turn into official on Wednesday.

Gallup, following six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, signed a one-year cope with the Raiders on the finish of April. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has seemingly determined to name it a profession.

He leaves the sport having hauled in 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns — all for the Cowboys.

Gallop was coming off a disappointing 2023 marketing campaign that featured 418 yards and two TD catches — each profession lows. Previous to that, he had posted an 1,100-yard season with a career-high 66 grabs in 2019. He tore his ACL in 2021, however was nonetheless capable of land a giant five-year extension. Sadly, he was by no means the identical.