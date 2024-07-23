Rachel Minaya,wife of Yankees executive Omar Minaya, dies at age 55

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees held a second of silence earlier than Monday’s recreation for Rachel Minaya, spouse of group government Omar Minaya, who died over the weekend at age 55.

“The Yankees are devastated to be taught of the passing of Rachel Minaya, the spouse of Yankees Baseball Operations Senior Advisor Omar Minaya. To these closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mom and spouse, and an enormous supporter of her household and family members,” the Yankees mentioned in a press release.

“In a really brief time, Omar has grow to be a beloved member of the Yankees group, the place he usually shows his distinctive potential to attach with folks of numerous backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished profession within the recreation, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and on this unthinkable time, we provide Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their household and mates our profound condolences. His household is an extension of the baseball household, and it is a loss that’s deeply felt amongst all of us.”

Rachel Minaya was discovered unresponsive within the lavatory of the residence, officers mentioned. First responders transported her to Hackensack Meridian Well being Pascack Valley Medical Middle the place she was pronounced useless, officers mentioned.

A reason behind demise has not been revealed, however officers mentioned circumstances don’t seem suspicious. A trigger and method of demise is pending. The Minayas have two grownup sons, Justin and Teddy. The Minayas have been married for greater than 30 years, per the report.

Omar Minaya is a senior adviser to Yankees common supervisor Brian Cashman, a submit he began in 2023. He was GM of the New York Mets from 2004 to 2010 and later a particular assistant with the Mets from 2017 to 2020. He was additionally GM of the Montreal Expos from 2002 to 2004 earlier than the franchise moved to Washington.

“We have been tremendously saddened to be taught of Rachel Minaya’s passing. Omar had a considerable influence on our group and his spouse, Rachel, was at all times by his aspect each step of the way in which,” Mets homeowners Steve and Alex Cohen mentioned in a press release. “The Minayas have been expensive mates of ours for years and we lengthen our deepest condolences to Omar’s whole household and family members.”