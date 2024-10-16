Rachel Bilson Hasn’t Watched Ex Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This 

Up to now few weeks, Adam Brody has gone from “that cute man who was in The OC” to worldwide intercourse image, all due to his position as scorching rabbi Noah in No person Desires This.

However whereas the Netflix romcom collection pulled in a staggering 26 million viewers (and counting) in its first ten days on the streaming platform, Brody’s ex and former co-star, Rachel Bilson, has admitted she isn’t one in all them.

Brody, 44, stars alongside Kristen Bell, additionally a pal of Bilson’s, on the present, which has fortunately been renewed for a second season. “I hear everybody loves it,” Bilson, 43, informed Individuals. “And I couldn’t be extra excited, ‘trigger actually Kristen and Adam each I really like, and are like my individuals. So I’m actually enthusiastic about it and excited for them.”

The actress, who dated Brody for round three years when the pair performed the unlikely however much-loved couple Seth and Summer time in The OC, says she’s not stunned that hundreds of thousands of ladies have now clocked what she discovered 20 years in the past — Brody is scorching! “I really feel prefer it’s at all times been there,” she stated of his new grown-up heartthrob standing. “However whether it is, it’s effectively deserved. I imply, he’s superior. He’s the very best.”

Following their break up in 2006, Brody went on to marry Leighton Meester, from equally iconic teen present Gossip Lady, and the couple share two youngsters. Bilson, in the meantime, dated actor Hayden Christensen for ten years and the pair share a daughter, Briar, 9. After their break up in 2017, she dated actor and comic Invoice Hader, however it was to be short-lived. Regardless of all of the break-ups, although, she says she’s nonetheless a giant fan of all issues romance — and would like to star in her personal rom-com (simply in all probability not with an ex!).

“I’m an enormous rom-com particular person myself,” she says. “So yeah, I might bounce at an opportunity, simply because I’m such a film nerd like that with something romantic.”

The forged of No person Desires This have been surprised by its enormous success too, in keeping with its creator Erin Foster who’s frantically writing the following season as we communicate. “Kristen got here into the room with Justine [Lupe, who plays Morgan] to listen to some storylines that we had been engaged on,” she informed The Hollywood Reporter. “And he or she says she hasn’t gotten a response to something like this, actually, since Frozen.”

Since Bilson is just about the final millennial girl on the planet who hasn’t watched No person Desires This but, she would possibly wish to catch up stat — as a result of, as awkward as it’d really feel to observe your ex being lovely on digicam, this present may run and run. Maintain Us up to date, Rachel, we’d like to know what you assume!