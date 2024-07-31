Princess Diana’s Brother-in-Law Robert Fellowes Dead at Age 82

Princess Diana’s brother-in-law Robert Fellowes has died at age 82.

The U.Okay.’s The Instances printed an obituary on Wednesday, July 31, revealing that Robert died from “undisclosed causes” two days prior. Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed the information with a social media tribute.

“My completely distinctive brother-in-law, Robert, is not with us,” he shared through X on Wednesday. “A complete gentleman – in all the very best meanings of that phrase – he was a person of humor, knowledge & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Robert is survived by his spouse, Girl Jane Fellowes — the late Diana’s older sister — whom he married in April 1978. The couple shared three kids: Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38. They’ve but to talk publicly about their father’s demise.

The late Fellows was additionally Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle. Neither have spoken publicly about his demise, however some royal watchers have questioned whether or not Robert’s passing will deliver Harry, 39, residence to England. (He at present lives in California with spouse Meghan Markle and their two kids.)

Apart from his marriage to Jane, 67, Robert is understood for serving as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal secretary from 1990 to 1999, finally leaving the place to return to personal banking. Regardless of his departure from the queen’s fold, he was named as a life peer, receiving the title of Baron Fellowes of Shotesham within the County of Norfolk.

All through his time working alongside the previous monarch, nonetheless, Robert ruffled some feathers — significantly Diana’s.

Robert was famously by the queen’s aspect as she handled the highly-publicized blow of Diana’s marriage to King Charles III, which fell aside largely as a result of his long-running affair together with his second spouse, Queen Camilla. (Charles admitted in 1994 to having extramarital relations with Camilla throughout his marriage to Diana, who later admitted to being untrue.)

Throughout that very same time, one other royal marriage fell aside, and Robert was there to advise the queen alongside the best way. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson finalized their divorce in 1996 — the identical yr Charles and Diana’s divorce was made closing — after a decade collectively.

Regardless of coping with the highs and lows of life inside the royal household as a result of his affiliation with the queen, Robert held his late sister-in-law in excessive regard. (Diana died at age 36 in a Paris automotive crash in 1997.)

“I used to be deeply keen on her. She was an excellent particular person,” Robert stated of Diana following her demise. “She discovered it troublesome in life to search out happiness, and I’m unhappy for individuals who have that scenario.”

Robert’s relationship to the Winsdors went additional again than simply his job. His father, Sir William “Billy” Fellowes, was the land agent on the royal household’s Sandringham Property for 30 years. The truth is, it’s the place Robert was born.

“Robert is the one one among my personal secretaries I’ve held in my arms,” the late queen as soon as stated, per The Instances.