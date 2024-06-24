Princess Anne sustains minor injuries and concussion in an ‘incident,’ Buckingham Palace says

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor accidents and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park property on Sunday.

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for commentary and is anticipated to make a full restoration.

“The King has been stored carefully knowledgeable and joins the entire royal household in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy restoration,’’ the palace mentioned in assertion on Monday.

It gave no different particulars.

Anne is among the hardest working members of the royal household, having stepped in and brought extra duties in mild of Charles’ most cancers analysis.