Prince Harry accepts Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPYs despite Tillman’s mother’s criticism to honor him

Prince Harry was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service on the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday night time, regardless of criticism from the mom of the slain veteran over the choice to pick out the royal because the recipient.

The Duke of Sussex kicked off his acceptance speech on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, by expressing his gratitude to the Pat Tillman Basis and acknowledging Tillman’s household, together with Mary Tillman particularly.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply private and one which I respect,” Harry mentioned. “The bond between a mom and son is everlasting and transcends even the best losses.”

Tillman was a former NFL participant who gave up his soccer profession to enlist within the U.S. Military after the 9/11 assaults. He was later killed by pleasant fireplace in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage through the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. / Getty Photos



The award was given to the 39-year-old son of King Charles for his work with the Invictus Video games – an annual worldwide sporting occasion he based for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and girls, each serving and veterans. Harry, who was on the ceremony with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, mentioned the award goes to all of them as an alternative of him.

“I stand right here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, however reasonably a voice on behalf of the Invictus Video games Basis and the hundreds of veterans and repair personnel from over 20 nations who’ve made the Invictus Video games a actuality,” he mentioned. “This award belongs to them, to not me.”

“The spirit of the Invictus Video games transcends race, time and borders,” he added. “It’s born from unity and exudes goal. This 12 months we’re celebrating ten years of witnessing life-changing impression and therapeutic by sport.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage from Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro and Elizabeth Marks through the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre. / Getty Photos



Final month, ESPN introduced Harry could be the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service on the ESPYs, which was hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams. Tillman’s mom disagreed with the choice to choose Harry and instructed the Every day Mail that she was “shocked as to why they would choose such a controversial and divisive particular person to obtain the award.”

“There are recipients which are much more becoming,” she mentioned. “There are people working within the veteran group which are doing large issues to help veterans.”

‘These people do not need the cash, assets, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has,” she instructed the British outlet. “I really feel that these forms of people must be recognised.” In response, ESPN mentioned in a press release that the corporate made the selection “with the assist of the Tillman Basis.”

“We perceive not everybody will agree with all honorees chosen for any award,” ESPN mentioned. “The Invictus Video games Basis does unimaginable work and ESPN believes this can be a trigger price celebrating.”

The award underneath Tillman’s title honors an individual “with a powerful connection to sports activities who has served others in a approach that echoes the legacy” of Tillman, ESPN mentioned. Different previous winners embody the Buffalo Payments’ coaching workers, Military veteran Gretchen Evans and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

