Prime Day: Jennifer Garner’s $12 Serum Is Her Beauty ‘Secret’

If we may study the sweetness secrets and techniques of any celeb, it could be Jennifer Garner. Her pores and skin seems to be growing old backwards in addition to it did when she starred within the iconic film 13 Happening 30. Properly, we’re in luck. Not solely did she reveal the serum that retains her pores and skin so young-looking, it’s additionally on sale proper now for over half off throughout Amazon Prime Day.

In a video with Vogue, the As soon as Upon a Farm founder revealed all of her “secrets and techniques” in her “fast as doable” magnificence routine. Whereas there have been many merchandise within the routine that we’ll be including to our carts, together with the Westman Atelier Basis Stick and the Advantage 6-in-1 Vitamin E Hair Smoothing Styler, the Neutrogena Hydro Increase Hyaluronic Acid Serum caught out to Us probably the most. Not solely does it preserve Garner’s pores and skin plump and youthful, it’s now on sale for simply $12 for Prime Day!

“The factor about it’s, it brings and locks moisture on the floor of your pores and skin,” Garner, a Neutrogena ambassador, stated. “So it provides a layer of poof.”

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Increase Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Initially $27) on sale for simply $12 at Amazon! Please be aware, costs are correct on the date of publication, July 16, 2024, however are topic to vary.

A real drink of water for the pores and skin, this serum is fabricated from a 17% hyaluronic acid advanced, delivering two sizes of hyaluronic acid deep into the pores and skin. It’s a light-weight components that’s non-sticky and seeps into the pores and skin shortly, leaving it mushy and supple. Nice for all pores and skin sorts, all you want is 4 to 5 drops as part of your every day skincare routine for optimum anti-aging outcomes.

Removed from only a favourite of Garner’s, this serum is a magnificence secret of Amazon buyers as effectively. On high of over 9,000 of them shopping for a bottle within the final month, buyers have additionally given it over 6,500 five-star rankings so far.

A type of buyers stated “it moisturizes” and “lessens wrinkles” of their pores and skin.

“It’s gentle, not heavy, and on my 66-year-old pores and skin, that’s essential,” they stated.

Now’s the time to purchase this Garner-approved serum if you wish to attempt it. Not often will you see a sale on it nearly as good as it’s for Prime Day — now over half off and coming in at simply $12. For that a lot hydration in a small bundle, it’s an absolute steal!

