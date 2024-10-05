Premier League Soccer: Livestream Man City vs. Fulham From Anywhere

Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$30 per thirty days Fubo Canada See at Fubo Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month Optus Sport See at Optus

Manchester Metropolis face Fulham on Saturday, Oct. 5, on the Etihad Stadium. Kickoff is ready for 3 p.m. BST native time, making it a 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT begin within the US and Canada and a 12 a.m. AEST kickoff within the early hours of Sunday in Australia.

Under, we'll define the very best dwell TV streaming companies to make use of to look at the sport because it occurs wherever you're on this planet.

--> A win for Marco Silva’s Fulham at this time would put them degree on factors with Man Metropolis. Michael Regan/Getty Pictures

How you can watch Man Metropolis vs. Fulham within the US with out cable



Saturday’s Man Metropolis vs. Fulham match is streaming on Peacock. You may want a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the sport dwell.

Peacock presents two Premium plans, and after the current worth will increase, the ad-supported Premium plan prices $8 a month, and the ad-free Premium Plus plan is $14 a month.