Predictions, schedule for the 2024 Olympics basketball semifinals – NBC Connecticut

Because the Paris Olympics wind to a detailed, so, too, are the boys’s and girls’s basketball occasions.

The ladies’s quarterfinals wrapped up Wednesday, with Staff USA beating Nigeria 88-74 behind A’ja Wilson’s continued dominance.

On the boys’s aspect, Staff USA simply dealt with Brazil 122-87 to punch their semifinal ticket, the place a well-recognized foe awaits.

So, when are the basketball semifinals and finals and what must you look ahead to? This is every little thing to know:

When are the basketball semifinals on the 2024 Olympics?

The basketball semifinals in Paris will first start on the boys’s aspect. France and Germany will face off on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The ladies’s semifinals will start a day in a while Friday, with the primary recreation additionally slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

When does Staff USA basketball play subsequent within the 2024 Olympics?

Staff USA males’s basketball will face Serbia, led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, within the semifinals. The U.S. beat Serbia twice in latest weeks. It received 105-79 in an exhibition recreation adopted by a 110-84 blowout in Olympic pool play.

The ladies’s workforce will play Australia subsequent. It would mark their first Paris matchup, with Australia advancing from Group B in second place with a 2-1 document. Australia beat Serbia 85-67 within the quarterfinals.

What’s the basketball semifinals schedule within the 2024 Olympics?

This is a game-by-game have a look at the schedule in males’s and girls’s basketball in Paris:

Males’s basketball:

France vs. Germany, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Staff USA vs. Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Ladies’s basketball:

Staff USA vs. Australia, Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Belgium, Friday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

When are the basketball gold medal video games within the 2024 Olympics?

Following the semifinals, this is when the boys’s and girls’s medal video games shall be performed in Paris:

Males’s basketball:

Bronze medal recreation: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET

Gold medal recreation: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Ladies’s basketball:

Bronze medal recreation: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 a.m. ET

Gold medal recreation: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Methods to watch Staff USA basketball within the 2024 Olympics

Staff USA vs. Serbia in males’s basketball shall be broadcast on USA Community, the place the Staff USA vs. Australia girls’s basketball recreation can also be anticipated to be on air.

Each the boys’s and girls’s gold medal video games shall be broadcast on NBC.

All video games are additionally accessible to stream on Peacock.

Basketball gamers to look at within the 2024 Olympics

On the boys’s aspect, France is led by Victor Wembanyama and Nicolas Batum. Rudy Gobert can also be on the workforce, however has displayed inconsistent performances. Evan Fournier and Bilal Coulibaly are further NBA names.

Germany is steered by the speedy Dennis Schroder and options the Wagner brothers, Franz and Mo. Daniel Theis is one other acquainted title.

Serbia is led by Jokic, but it surely additionally has Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic and Filip Petrusev.

The U.S., in fact, is stacked with NBA superstars, akin to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and the rising Anthony Edwards, amongst others.

On the ladies’s aspect, Australia has Jade Melbourne, Alana Smith, Sami Whitcomb and Cayla George.

Staff USA is loaded with WNBA gamers, although Las Vegas Aces’ Wilson and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart have completed the heavy lifting.

France has Marine Johannes, Gabby Williams and Alexa Chartereau, whereas Belgium boasts Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo and Nastja Claessens.