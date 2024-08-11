Predictions for Chiefs preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The preseason supplies an incredible alternative for a lot of gamers not sure of their standing on the roster to make an affect and impress coaches. Rookies get their first style of the NFL, and veterans shake off the rust from an extended offseason with the Chiefs concentrating on the unprecedented three-peat.

The offense will see a few of Patrick Mahomes, however the focus might be on the depth at vast receiver, contemplating all of the hypothesis relating to Rashee Rice’s standing. The play of Xavier Worthy might be watched critically in his first NFL recreation, together with veterans with a lot to show, like Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. The offensive line might be watched intently, particularly with the competitors at left deal with and potential choices at left guard with out Joe Thuney.

On protection, the main target might be on the younger gamers within the secondary attempting to fill the void left by L’Jarius Sneed at cornerback. Steve Spagnuolo has demanded a participant step up throughout coaching camp, and the preseason opener towards the Jaguars can be a really perfect assertion recreation for a participant.

The preseason opener outcomes don’t matter on the scoreboard, however it must be a aggressive recreation with the reserves enjoying vital time.

Ultimate rating: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 17